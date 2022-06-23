International
https://sputniknews.com/20220623/south-africa-detects-first-monkeypox-case-1096600437.html
South Africa Detects First Monkeypox Case
South Africa Detects First Monkeypox Case
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first monkeypox case has been detected in South Africa in the Gauteng Province, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)... 23.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-23T15:07+0000
2022-06-23T15:07+0000
south africa
africa
monkeypox
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095924134_0:34:3044:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_bd145b8d6d4de83be09180d77d70389f.jpg
"The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, confirms that a case of monkeypox has been identified through laboratory testing at the NICD on Wednesday, 22 June 2022," the institute said in a statement.The infection has been found in a 30-year-old male resident with no recent travel history, the institute said, adding that it was tracing any possible linked cases.The UK Health Security Agency was the first health authority outside Africa to report a case of monkeypox on May 7, in a patient who had recently traveled to Nigeria. Since then, monkeypox outbreaks have been confirmed in many non-endemic countries, including in Europe, North America, and Australia. The World Health Organization has recorded a total of 2,103 laboratory-confirmed cases around the world, including one monkeypox-related death on May 15.Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transferred through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.
https://sputniknews.com/20220618/wash-hands--masturbate-together-sex-safety-advice-amid-monkeypox-outbreak-in-us-issued-by-cdc-1096438924.html
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095924134_194:0:2861:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_130b8c6e870a76c26ece7b2f0b4b6538.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
south africa, africa, monkeypox

South Africa Detects First Monkeypox Case

15:07 GMT 23.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / BRIAN W.J. MAHYThis handout photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was taken in 1997 during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and depicts the dorsal surfaces of a monkeypox case in a patient who was displaying the appearance of the characteristic rash during its recuperative stage.
This handout photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was taken in 1997 during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and depicts the dorsal surfaces of a monkeypox case in a patient who was displaying the appearance of the characteristic rash during its recuperative stage. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / BRIAN W.J. MAHY
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first monkeypox case has been detected in South Africa in the Gauteng Province, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.
"The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, confirms that a case of monkeypox has been identified through laboratory testing at the NICD on Wednesday, 22 June 2022," the institute said in a statement.
The infection has been found in a 30-year-old male resident with no recent travel history, the institute said, adding that it was tracing any possible linked cases.
A couple meeting up for casual sex - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2022
Wash Hands & 'Masturbate Together': CDC Issues 'Sex Safety' Advice To Tackle Monkeypox Scourge in US
18 June, 15:57 GMT
The UK Health Security Agency was the first health authority outside Africa to report a case of monkeypox on May 7, in a patient who had recently traveled to Nigeria. Since then, monkeypox outbreaks have been confirmed in many non-endemic countries, including in Europe, North America, and Australia. The World Health Organization has recorded a total of 2,103 laboratory-confirmed cases around the world, including one monkeypox-related death on May 15.
Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transferred through body fluids, respiratory droplets and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала