Russian President Putin Participates in 14th BRICS Summit
Russian President Putin Participates in 14th BRICS Summit
BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is holding its annual event, where it will discuss global economic challenges. Beijing
Russian President Vladimir Putin joins the 14th BRICS summit via videolink to discuss the pressing issues for the bloc. Previously, he noted that dedollarization would be an important part of this summit's agenda.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Russian President Putin Participates in 14th BRICS Summit
BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is holding its annual event, where it will discuss global economic challenges. Beijing, which is chairing the event this year, previously noted that the bloc might be expanded, as enlisting new members would allow it to deepen cooperation with additional developing countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin joins the 14th BRICS summit via videolink to discuss the pressing issues for the bloc. Previously, he noted that dedollarization would be an important part of this summit's agenda.
