Russian President Putin Participates in 14th BRICS Summit

Russian President Putin Participates in 14th BRICS Summit

BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is holding its annual event, where it will discuss global economic challenges.

russia

vladimir putin

brics

Russian President Vladimir Putin joins the 14th BRICS summit via videolink to discuss the pressing issues for the bloc. Previously, he noted that dedollarization would be an important part of this summit's agenda.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

