Russian FM Lavrov and Iranian FM Amir-Abdollahian Hold Press Conferene in Tehran

Previously, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stated that Russian and the Islamic Republic are ready to boost their cooperation in order to counter US sanctions. 23.06.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Tehran, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian are holding a joint press conference. The ministers are expected to address global and regional security issues, including the Ukrainian crisis.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

