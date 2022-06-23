https://sputniknews.com/20220623/russian-fm-lavrov-and-iranian-fm-amir-abdollahian-hold-press-conferene-in-tehran-1096582438.html
Russian FM Lavrov and Iranian FM Amir-Abdollahian Hold Press Conferene in Tehran
Russian FM Lavrov and Iranian FM Amir-Abdollahian Hold Press Conferene in Tehran
Previously, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stated that Russian and the Islamic Republic are ready to boost their cooperation in order to counter US sanctions. 23.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-23T08:48+0000
2022-06-23T08:48+0000
2022-06-23T08:48+0000
russia
iran
sergei lavrov
hossein amir abdollahian
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096582293_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_803bcba98bc92039291903ae87344360.jpg
Sputnik is live from Tehran, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian are holding a joint press conference. The ministers are expected to address global and regional security issues, including the Ukrainian crisis.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096582293_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b310e4e687070c05501a078d05a45763.jpg
Russian FM Lavrov and Iranian FM Amir-Abdollahian Hold Press Conferene in Tehran
Russian FM Lavrov and Iranian FM Amir-Abdollahian Hold Press Conferene in Tehran
2022-06-23T08:48+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, iran, sergei lavrov, hossein amir abdollahian, видео
Russian FM Lavrov and Iranian FM Amir-Abdollahian Hold Press Conferene in Tehran
Previously, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stated that Russian and the Islamic Republic are ready to boost their cooperation in order to counter US sanctions.
Sputnik is live from Tehran, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian are holding a joint press conference. The ministers are expected to address global and regional security issues, including the Ukrainian crisis.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: