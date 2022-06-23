https://sputniknews.com/20220623/report-airbus-ties-to-chinese-market-communist-party-carry-outsize-risk-1096608063.html

Report: Airbus’ Ties to Chinese Market, Communist Party ‘Carry Outsize Risk’

Report: Airbus’ Ties to Chinese Market, Communist Party ‘Carry Outsize Risk’

Earlier, Airbus China CEO Xu Gang revealed the firm’s future endeavors with Beijing may include AI, big data and new energy. As China seeks to undergo a... 23.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-23T23:19+0000

2022-06-23T23:19+0000

2022-06-23T23:19+0000

china

pentagon

chinese military

chinese communist party

xi jinping

aerospace

eu

european union

airbus

tianjin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096607906_0:15:3072:1743_1920x0_80_0_0_a328573998d8c300773c34d72467b8b2.jpg

Airbus risks inadvertently aiding the surveillance capabilities and power projection of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) through an array of partnerships–including technology sharing–as well as product and information sales, according to a new report published this month by Horizon Advisory.The independently-funded report details the European planemaker, which recently expanded assembly line capabilities at its Tianjin plant, will be faced with “increased exposure to technology transfer” and dependency on China due to the localization of production within the country.The Tianjin plant is the only non-European final assembly line for Airbus A330, a popular wide-body aircraft used by both China Eastern Airlines and Air China.The report also calls attention to the fact that five of 10 legal entities tied to Airbus are linked to Chinese state-owned and military-tied players, including the China Aviation Industry Corporation (AVIC), which has been identified by the Pentagon as a military company of the CCP.Per the Airbus-AVIC venture, AVIC subsidiary Xian Aircraft Company (XAC) will manufacture all of the A320 wings assembled at the Tianjin plant.XAC develops and produces the Xi'an Y-20, a large military transport aircraft used by the Chinese military.Airbus has insisted that all its ties to Chinese companies fall within full compliance with EU and international laws, including “the existing arms embargo on China.”The advanced release of the report comes not long after a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ was reached between China Mobile (Shanghai) Industrial Research Institute and the Airbus China Innovation Center (ACIC) to cooperate on the industrialization and pilot phase flight route trials for 5G Air-to-Ground broadband connectivity within China.

https://sputniknews.com/20210615/eu-us-reach-deal-to-end-16-year-airbus-boeing-war-after-agreeing-to-phase-out-tariffs-1083153109.html

china

european union

tianjin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

china, pentagon, chinese military, chinese communist party, xi jinping, aerospace, eu, european union, airbus, tianjin