https://sputniknews.com/20220623/man-united-ace-cristiano-ronaldo-could-make-stunning-juventus-comeback---reports-1096593105.html
Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational return to Old Trafford last summer. However, his second spell with Man United hasn't gone according to plan as their... 23.06.2022
2022-06-23T12:46+0000
2022-06-23T12:46+0000
2022-06-23T12:46+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095226965_0:60:3001:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_183b6991c63c0ded967494efb8766c29.jpg
Cristiano Ronaldo could rejoin Juventus this summer in a move reminiscent of his comeback to Manchester United during the 2021-22 season, Spanish media outlet Sport reported. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner spent 36 months in Turin, having joined the Old Lady from Real Madrid back in 2018. During his time in Italy, Ronaldo scored more than 100 goals for the club, powering them to back-to-back Serie A titles in 2019 and 2020. But the Funchal-born football star failed to complete his hat-trick of Italian top-flight titles with the Bianconeri in 2021, forcing him to move to England in September 2021. Nonetheless, he could be back at the Allianz Stadium in the next couple of months with his agent Jorge Mendes submitting a proposal to the Serie A heavyweights' for Ronaldo's return to Italy. The report further claims that Juve haven't completely ruled out the possibility of a Ronaldo comeback and are currently weighing their options.The 37-year-old, however, isn't the first Red Devil to be reported to move to the former Italian champions. France international Paul Pogba is on the brink of announcing a new deal with Juventus after refusing to sign a contract extension with United.A few weeks ago, United had confirmed that Pogba was leaving the club.
Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational return to Old Trafford last summer. However, his second spell with Man United hasn't gone according to plan as their 2021-22 campaign ended in a disaster. The latest reports suggest that CR7 could move back to Juventus as he's concerned about the Red Devils' lack of success on the pitch.
