LIVE UPDATES: Britain Faces Second Day of Biggest Railway Strike in Decades

The RMT is calling for a pay raise of at least 7% to offset the effects of the cost of living crisis, as Britain suffers from the highest inflation rates in last 40 years. The employers, however, offered a maximum of 3% on certain conditions. The government has also addressed the issue, since it supports the industry, as the railways struggle to return to their pre-pandemic figures: Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the country to "stay the course" and avoid high pay raises, warning it may fuel inflation even further.