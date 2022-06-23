International
LIVE UPDATES: Britain Faces Second Day of Biggest Railway Strike in Decades
British railway workers continue to strike, as they are on day two of the protest, after talks between the RMT union and railway employers broke down. 23.06.2022, Sputnik International
A Virgin train arrives at Euston station in London, on August 15, 2012

LIVE UPDATES: Britain Faces Second Day of Biggest Railway Strike in Decades

06:06 GMT 23.06.2022 (Updated: 06:07 GMT 23.06.2022)
British railway workers continue to strike, as they are on day two of the protest, after talks between the RMT union and railway employers broke down.
Around half of the rail network in the UK is expected to be closed; however, the London Tube is operating as usual, as its workers are nor participating in the strike today. The operators warned Britons that services would be disrupted between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The strike comes as the RMT accused Transport Secretary Grant Shapps of "wrecking" talks by refusing to allow Network Rail to withdraw its redundancy threats. The politician, however, called it "a total lie", saying the union is to blame for disruptions.
The RMT is calling for a pay raise of at least 7% to offset the effects of the cost of living crisis, as Britain suffers from the highest inflation rates in last 40 years. The employers, however, offered a maximum of 3% on certain conditions. The government has also addressed the issue, since it supports the industry, as the railways struggle to return to their pre-pandemic figures: Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the country to "stay the course" and avoid high pay raises, warning it may fuel inflation even further.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
06:52 GMT 23.06.2022
'Extremely Likely' That More Strikes Will Follow, RMT Union Chief Lynch Says

"If we don't get a settlement, it's extremely likely that there will be (more strikes)," RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch stated, as he joined union members at Euston Station.

06:12 GMT 23.06.2022
CrossCountry Operator Issues Warning for Travelers Amid Railway Strike
