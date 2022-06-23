LIVE UPDATES: Britain Faces Second Day of Biggest Railway Strike in Decades

British railway workers continue to strike, as they are on day two of the protest, after talks between the RMT union and railway employers broke down.
Around half of the rail network in the UK is expected to be closed; however, the London Tube is operating as usual, as its workers are nor participating in the strike today. The operators warned Britons that services would be disrupted between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The strike comes as the RMT accused Transport Secretary Grant Shapps of "wrecking" talks by refusing to allow Network Rail to withdraw its redundancy threats. The politician, however, called it "a total lie", saying the union is to blame for disruptions.
The RMT is calling for a pay raise of at least 7% to offset the effects of the cost of living crisis, as Britain suffers from the highest inflation rates in last 40 years. The employers, however, offered a maximum of 3% on certain conditions. The government has also addressed the issue, since it supports the industry, as the railways struggle to return to their pre-pandemic figures: Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the country to "stay the course" and avoid high pay raises, warning it may fuel inflation even further.
