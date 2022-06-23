LIVE UPDATES: 12 Foreign Vehicles Blocked in Kherson Port Due to Ukrainian Military Mining Black Sea

Since the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine, Russian forces have eliminated 211 Ukrainian warplanes, 132 helicopters, 1,308 drones, 2,081 artillery pieces and 3,773 tanks and other armored vehicles.
Russian and Donbass troops are advancing amid the special operation, liberating multiple cities in the DPR and LPR from Kiev's forces over the past weeks. However, the Ukrainian military is are still targeting Donetsk and other Donbass cities, which are suffering from the most intensive bombardment since 2015.
