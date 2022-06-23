https://sputniknews.com/20220623/kim-jong-un-calls-to-boost-operational-capabilities-ahead-of-alleged-nuclear-test-1096603264.html
Kim Jong-un Calls To Boost 'Operational Capabilities' Ahead of Alleged Nuclear Test
Kim Jong-un Calls To Boost 'Operational Capabilities' Ahead of Alleged Nuclear Test
US-led rumors suggest that Pyongyang is due to hold its seventh nuclear weapon test in the country's history, with previous ones taking place between 2006 and 2017. The last tested nuke was estimated to have been between 70 and 280 kilotons.
Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to boost efforts to increase the operational capabilities of frontline units during discussions over military and defense policies on the second day of a major Workers' Party meeting.The Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim Jong-un and other party leaders also discussed modifications to the operation plans for frontline units and restructuring that needs to be done in some of the military organizational formations.No mention was made, however, about an anticipated new nuclear test after a five-year break from trials. Development of new smaller nuclear warheads was on the DPRK leader's agenda for 2022, alongside hypersonic missiles and spy satellites. North Korea already ran extensive tests of its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) both last and this year.Concerns about the DPRK’s first nuclear tests since September 2017 were prompted by the US special representative to North Korea, Sung Kim, who suggested on 8 June that they may be held in the near future. Pyongyang itself has not confirmed the rumors.It is unclear, however, if and when nuclear tests may come. Citing an anonymous source, Reuters has reported that South Korea's presidential office suspects the delay in holding a test may be linked to an alleged COVID-19 outbreak in the DPRK or to China’s "political calendar".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Kim Jong-un Calls To Boost 'Operational Capabilities' Ahead of Alleged Nuclear Test
US-led rumors suggest that Pyongyang is due to hold its seventh nuclear weapon test in the country's history, with previous ones taking place between 2006 and 2017. The last tested nuke was estimated to have been between 70 and 280 kilotons.
Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to boost efforts to increase the operational capabilities of frontline units during discussions over military and defense policies on the second day of a major Workers' Party meeting.
The Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim Jong-un and other party leaders also discussed modifications to the operation plans for frontline units and restructuring that needs to be done in some of the military organizational formations.
No mention was made, however, about an anticipated new nuclear test
after a five-year break from trials. Development of new smaller nuclear warheads was on the DPRK leader's agenda for 2022, alongside hypersonic missiles and spy satellites. North Korea already ran extensive tests of its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) both last and this year.
Concerns about the DPRK’s first nuclear tests since September 2017 were prompted by the US special representative to North Korea, Sung Kim, who suggested on 8 June that they may be held in the near future. Pyongyang itself has not confirmed the rumors.
It is unclear, however, if and when nuclear tests may come. Citing an anonymous source, Reuters has reported that South Korea's presidential office suspects the delay in holding a test may be linked to an alleged COVID-19 outbreak in the DPRK or to China’s "political calendar".
