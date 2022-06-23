https://sputniknews.com/20220623/japan-plans-to-provide-assistance-to-earthquake-affected-afghanistan-1096581998.html

Japan Plans to Provide Assistance to Earthquake-Affected Afghanistan

Japan Plans to Provide Assistance to Earthquake-Affected Afghanistan

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan intends to provide the necessary assistance to Afghanistan severely hit by the devastating earthquake, which claimed the lives of over...

The official added that Seoul had not yet received information about Japanese citizens affected by the earthquake.On Wednesday, a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan, leaving over 1,000 killed and 1,500 others injured. The provinces of Paktika and Khost bordering Pakistan were among the most seriously hit areas. Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Taliban*, urged the international community and humanitarian organizations to help Kabul deal with the consequences of the earthquake.

