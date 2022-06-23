Japan Plans to Provide Assistance to Earthquake-Affected Afghanistan

International
asia & pacific
japan
afghanistan
earthquake
asia & pacific, japan, afghanistan, earthquake

07:30 GMT 23.06.2022
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan intends to provide the necessary assistance to Afghanistan severely hit by the devastating earthquake, which claimed the lives of over 1,000 people, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on Thursday.

"We would like to express our sincere condolences on the numerous victims and hope for a speedy recovery of those affected. In cooperation with international organizations and after collecting information about what is needed on the spot, we intend to provide the necessary assistance," Kihara said at a press conference.

The official added that Seoul had not yet received information about Japanese citizens affected by the earthquake.
On Wednesday, a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan, leaving over 1,000 killed and 1,500 others injured. The provinces of Paktika and Khost bordering Pakistan were among the most seriously hit areas. Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Taliban*, urged the international community and humanitarian organizations to help Kabul deal with the consequences of the earthquake.
