Indian Youth Sets Guinness World Record by Holding Scorpion Position for 29 Minutes - Video
Indian Youth Sets Guinness World Record by Holding Scorpion Position for 29 Minutes - Video
The scorpion posture, also known as "Vrschikasana" in yoga, is an advanced yoga position in which you place your forearms on the ground and arch your legs over your head.
An Indian youth from Dubai recently created a Guinness World Record for remaining in a scorpion yoga posture for the longest time and his video has gone viral. The video, which has garnered 128,000 views and several likes and comments by netizens, shows 21-year-old yoga instructor Yash Mansukhbhai Moradiya making a scorpion pose and holding it for 29 minutes and four seconds, shattering the previous record of four minutes and 47 seconds.The Guinness World Records announced his achievement on 21 June, 2022 to mark the International Yoga Day and shared his video and wrote, "Longest time to hold the scorpion position 29 min 04 sec by Yash Mansukhbhai Moradiya". Moradiya made the best use of the COVID pandemic to hone his skills and prepared for this attempt for almost two years before his try on 22 February, 2022.Moradiya started his yoga journey at the age of eight and in 2017, he completed his yoga teacher training course. He chose yoga as a career to help people cope up with their health issues and achieve their fitness goals.
The scorpion posture, also known as "Vrschikasana" in yoga, is an advanced yoga position in which you place your forearms on the ground and arch your legs over your head.
An Indian youth from Dubai recently created a Guinness World Record for remaining in a scorpion yoga posture for the longest time and his video has gone viral.
The video, which has garnered 128,000 views and several likes and comments by netizens, shows 21-year-old yoga instructor Yash Mansukhbhai Moradiya making a scorpion pose and holding it for 29 minutes and four seconds, shattering the previous record of four minutes and 47 seconds.
The Guinness World Records announced his achievement on 21 June, 2022 to mark the International Yoga Day and shared his video and wrote, "Longest time to hold the scorpion position 29 min 04 sec by Yash Mansukhbhai Moradiya".
Moradiya made the best use of the COVID pandemic to hone his skills and prepared for this attempt for almost two years before his try on 22 February, 2022.
"My achievement is not only physical, it has a lot to do with self-confidence and mental strength," he said.
Moradiya started his yoga journey at the age of eight and in 2017, he completed his yoga teacher training course. He chose yoga as a career to help people cope up with their health issues and achieve their fitness goals.
