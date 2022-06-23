https://sputniknews.com/20220623/german-economy-minister-politically-winter-is-coming-1096599521.html
German Economy Minister: Politically, Winter Is Coming
"It's summer now, we want to walk, we want to be free again after two years of the pandemic, but winter is coming. As soon as now. Politically, it is standing at the door. And we must resolve the paradox with ensuring that we must take action now, although right now it is imperceptible, but we will need it in winter," the minister said, speaking at the plenary session of the parliament.The minister added that "we have a gas crisis in Germany, although at present the security of supplies is guaranteed, although at present the filling level of gas storage facilities is increasing."If after the completion of the traditional maintenance work on the Nord Stream gas pipeline in July "there will be an aggravation of the situation," then "we will find ourselves in a scenario where we will not have enough gas to survive the winter," Habeck said.
German Economy Minister: Politically, Winter Is Coming
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Winter in Germany is coming politically, the energy crisis is already underway in Germany, Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday.
"It's summer now, we want to walk, we want to be free again after two years of the pandemic, but winter is coming. As soon as now. Politically, it is standing at the door. And we must resolve the paradox with ensuring that we must take action now, although right now it is imperceptible, but we will need it in winter," the minister said, speaking at the plenary session of the parliament.
The minister added that "we have a gas crisis in Germany
, although at present the security of supplies is guaranteed, although at present the filling level of gas storage facilities is increasing."
If after the completion of the traditional maintenance work on the Nord Stream gas pipeline in July "there will be an aggravation of the situation," then "we will find ourselves in a scenario where we will not have enough gas to survive the winter," Habeck said.