Federal Reserve Says It Can't Control Prices of Oil or Most Food Amid Decades-High Inflation
Federal Reserve Says It Can't Control Prices of Oil or Most Food Amid Decades-High Inflation
Federal Reserve Says It Can't Control Prices of Oil or Most Food Amid Decades-High Inflation
US year-on-year inflation rose to 8.6% in May, reaching levels not seen since 1981.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has stated that the Fed cannot control the prices of oil or most food articles during his opening statement to the US House Committee on Financial Services. His comments come amid 8.6% year-on-year inflation in the US.
Federal Reserve Says It Can't Control Prices of Oil or Most Food Amid Decades-High Inflation

14:41 GMT 23.06.2022 (Updated: 14:52 GMT 23.06.2022)
