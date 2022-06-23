https://sputniknews.com/20220623/federal-reserve-says-it-cant-control-prices-of-oil-or-most-food-amid-decades-high-inflation-1096599691.html
Federal Reserve Says It Can't Control Prices of Oil or Most Food Amid Decades-High Inflation
US year-on-year inflation rose to 8.6% in May, reaching levels not seen since 1981. The severe price hike first started to emerge in November 2021, but US... 23.06.2022, Sputnik International
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has stated that the Fed cannot control the prices of oil or most food articles during his opening statement to the US House Committee on Financial Services. His comments come amid 8.6% year-on-year inflation in the US.
US year-on-year inflation rose to 8.6% in May, reaching levels not seen since 1981. The severe price hike first started to emerge in November 2021, but US politicians - specifically President Joe Biden - began blaming it on the Russian special operation in Ukraine and calling it "Putin's Tax" amid their inability to curb inflation.
