International
https://sputniknews.com/20220623/federal-agents-reportedly-raid-home-of-ex-trump-justice-department-official-jeffrey-clark-1096604198.html
Federal Agents Reportedly Raid Home of Ex-Trump Justice Department Official Jeffrey Clark
Federal Agents Reportedly Raid Home of Ex-Trump Justice Department Official Jeffrey Clark
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Federal agents this week raided the home Jeffrey Clark, an official at the Justice Department during the Trump administration, ABC News... 23.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-23T18:08+0000
2022-06-23T18:08+0000
us
fbi agents
fbi
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091234886_0:103:3071:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_d1e073aa126d9f54be4e196defa06063.jpg
The report said the US Attorney's Office in Washington, DC, confirmed there was law enforcement activity in the area of Clark's home in Lorton, Virginia, when the raid took place on Wednesday, but no further information was given about what investigation it is connected to.Clark was Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources during the Trump administration and became also known as a proponent in former President Donald Trump's claim of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.Clark was previously uncooperative with the US House Select Committee probing the events at the US Capital on January 6, 2021, and also investigating the Trump administration's possible involvement.According to a subpoena issued to Clark by the Select Committee last year, he recommended holding a press conference to announce a Justice Department investigation into allegations of voter fraud - a recommendation that was rejected by the Justice Department leaders due to a lack of "factual basis."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091234886_215:0:2944:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_dbc3842a3d2141c54b3888740b6fc151.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, fbi agents, fbi, donald trump

Federal Agents Reportedly Raid Home of Ex-Trump Justice Department Official Jeffrey Clark

18:08 GMT 23.06.2022
© AP Photo / Yuri GripasActing Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Oct. 21, 2020. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection will vote on pursuing contempt charges against Clark Wednesday, Dec. 1 as the committee aggressively seeks to gain answers about the violent attack by former President Donald Trump's supporters
Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Oct. 21, 2020. The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection will vote on pursuing contempt charges against Clark Wednesday, Dec. 1 as the committee aggressively seeks to gain answers about the violent attack by former President Donald Trump's supporters - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2022
© AP Photo / Yuri Gripas
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Federal agents this week raided the home Jeffrey Clark, an official at the Justice Department during the Trump administration, ABC News reported on Thursday.
The report said the US Attorney's Office in Washington, DC, confirmed there was law enforcement activity in the area of Clark's home in Lorton, Virginia, when the raid took place on Wednesday, but no further information was given about what investigation it is connected to.
Clark was Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources during the Trump administration and became also known as a proponent in former President Donald Trump's claim of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
Clark was previously uncooperative with the US House Select Committee probing the events at the US Capital on January 6, 2021, and also investigating the Trump administration's possible involvement.
According to a subpoena issued to Clark by the Select Committee last year, he recommended holding a press conference to announce a Justice Department investigation into allegations of voter fraud - a recommendation that was rejected by the Justice Department leaders due to a lack of "factual basis."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала