https://sputniknews.com/20220623/federal-agents-reportedly-raid-home-of-ex-trump-justice-department-official-jeffrey-clark-1096604198.html
Federal Agents Reportedly Raid Home of Ex-Trump Justice Department Official Jeffrey Clark
Federal Agents Reportedly Raid Home of Ex-Trump Justice Department Official Jeffrey Clark
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Federal agents this week raided the home Jeffrey Clark, an official at the Justice Department during the Trump administration, ABC News... 23.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-23T18:08+0000
2022-06-23T18:08+0000
2022-06-23T18:08+0000
us
fbi agents
fbi
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091234886_0:103:3071:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_d1e073aa126d9f54be4e196defa06063.jpg
The report said the US Attorney's Office in Washington, DC, confirmed there was law enforcement activity in the area of Clark's home in Lorton, Virginia, when the raid took place on Wednesday, but no further information was given about what investigation it is connected to.Clark was Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources during the Trump administration and became also known as a proponent in former President Donald Trump's claim of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.Clark was previously uncooperative with the US House Select Committee probing the events at the US Capital on January 6, 2021, and also investigating the Trump administration's possible involvement.According to a subpoena issued to Clark by the Select Committee last year, he recommended holding a press conference to announce a Justice Department investigation into allegations of voter fraud - a recommendation that was rejected by the Justice Department leaders due to a lack of "factual basis."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091234886_215:0:2944:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_dbc3842a3d2141c54b3888740b6fc151.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, fbi agents, fbi, donald trump
Federal Agents Reportedly Raid Home of Ex-Trump Justice Department Official Jeffrey Clark
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Federal agents this week raided the home Jeffrey Clark, an official at the Justice Department during the Trump administration, ABC News reported on Thursday.
The report said the US Attorney's Office in Washington, DC, confirmed there was law enforcement activity in the area of Clark's home in Lorton, Virginia, when the raid took place on Wednesday, but no further information was given about what investigation it is connected to.
Clark was Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources during the Trump administration and became also known as a proponent in former President Donald Trump's claim of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
Clark was previously uncooperative with the US House Select Committee probing the events at the US Capital on January 6, 2021, and also investigating the Trump administration's possible involvement.
According to a subpoena issued to Clark by the Select Committee last year, he recommended holding a press conference to announce a Justice Department investigation into allegations of voter fraud - a recommendation that was rejected by the Justice Department leaders due to a lack of "factual basis."