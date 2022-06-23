https://sputniknews.com/20220623/federal-agents-reportedly-raid-home-of-ex-trump-justice-department-official-jeffrey-clark-1096604198.html

Federal Agents Reportedly Raid Home of Ex-Trump Justice Department Official Jeffrey Clark

Federal Agents Reportedly Raid Home of Ex-Trump Justice Department Official Jeffrey Clark

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Federal agents this week raided the home Jeffrey Clark, an official at the Justice Department during the Trump administration, ABC News... 23.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-23T18:08+0000

2022-06-23T18:08+0000

2022-06-23T18:08+0000

us

fbi agents

fbi

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091234886_0:103:3071:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_d1e073aa126d9f54be4e196defa06063.jpg

The report said the US Attorney's Office in Washington, DC, confirmed there was law enforcement activity in the area of Clark's home in Lorton, Virginia, when the raid took place on Wednesday, but no further information was given about what investigation it is connected to.Clark was Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources during the Trump administration and became also known as a proponent in former President Donald Trump's claim of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.Clark was previously uncooperative with the US House Select Committee probing the events at the US Capital on January 6, 2021, and also investigating the Trump administration's possible involvement.According to a subpoena issued to Clark by the Select Committee last year, he recommended holding a press conference to announce a Justice Department investigation into allegations of voter fraud - a recommendation that was rejected by the Justice Department leaders due to a lack of "factual basis."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, fbi agents, fbi, donald trump