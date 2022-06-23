International
EU Council Chief Confirms Summit Approval of Ukraine, Moldova Accession Bid
EU Council Chief Confirms Summit Approval of Ukraine, Moldova Accession Bid
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The heads of state and government of the European Union on Thursday approved the granting of Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates...
eu, europe, ukraine, moldova, eu-accession

EU Council Chief Confirms Summit Approval of Ukraine, Moldova Accession Bid

18:24 GMT 23.06.2022 (Updated: 18:43 GMT 23.06.2022)
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The heads of state and government of the European Union on Thursday approved the granting of Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for joining the union, European Council President Charles Michel said.
"Agreement. #EUCO has just decided EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. A historic moment. Today marks a crucial step on your path towards the EU. Congratulations @ZelenskyyUa and @sandumaiamd and the people of Ukraine and Moldova. Our future is together," Michel tweeted.
The prime minister of Luxembourg also announced a positive decision for Ukraine and Moldova on Twitter.
The European Council will take further steps after the candidate countries fulfill the conditions formulated by the European Commission.
The council also decided to recognize the European perspective of Georgia and reaffirmed readiness to grant candidate status once the outstanding priorities are addressed, Michel added.
Situation in Ukraine
Ukraine Not Fit for Accession to EU Despite Commission's Opinion, Ex-Belgian Lawmaker Says
17 June, 16:53 GMT
Earlier on Thursday, members of the EU Parliament adopted by a majority of votes a resolution to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova "without delay."
The resolution garnered 529 votes from lawmakers in support, while 45 voted against it, and 14 abstained.
Last Friday, the European Commission recommended granting Ukraine and Moldova a candidate status if they satisfy a number of preconditions before the integration negotiations begin.
