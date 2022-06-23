https://sputniknews.com/20220623/ecuadorian-strike-enters-second-week-germanys-gas-emergency-dc-neocons-ok-kaliningrad-blockade-1096575378.html

Ecuadorian Strike Enters Second Week; Germany's Gas Emergency; DC Neocons OK Kaliningrad Blockade

Ecuadorian Strike Enters Second Week; Germany's Gas Emergency; DC Neocons OK Kaliningrad Blockade

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the NATO crisis. US State Department Spokesman Ned Price has voiced support for Lithuania's transport blockade of Kaliningrad. Also, President Biden has said that the Ukraine crisis is a waiting game to see which side can take the most pain.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Ecuador. The national strike against neoliberal policies is entering its second week. Also, there are reports that the nation has recorded its first death that is directly related to the anti-government actions.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Dr. Jack explains the causes of the current inflation increase and how the Fed's actions will affect the crisis. Also, we discuss the direct economic consequences of the Ukraine war.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian, joins us to discuss the Russian sanctions. Germany is on the verge of a gas emergency as the flow of energy has slowed due to sanctions-related mechanical issues. Also, tens of thousands of people protest in Brussels and an EU proposal to lower thermostat temperatures will do little, if anything, to address the crisis.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel is continuing covert attacks on Iran and some reports claim that the US is not being briefed on the details. Also, Iran claims to have arrested three Mossad agents and plans to try them for plans to assassinate scientists.Darryl Jones, attorney and voting rights activist, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The Georgia races are heating up as the Senate race is virtually tied and the GOP nominee leads the Democrats by five points in the gubernatorial race. Also, we discuss the outcome of elections in Alabama and Virginia.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. A new US law claims that Xinjiang has forced labor and that prohibiting trade from that region will hurt US consumers. Also, emails reveal that the US was upset over China signing a security pact with the Solomon Islands.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the new world order. The US dollar is in danger of losing its status as the world's currency as neocon foreign policies undermine international trust in US monetary institutions. Also, the inflation and food shortage is mostly due to the US empire trying to maintain unipolarity in a multi-polar world.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

