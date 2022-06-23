https://sputniknews.com/20220623/british-airways-employees-vote-in-favor-of-strike-during-summer-holidays-1096604421.html

British Airways Employees Vote in Favor of Strike During Summer Holidays

British Airways Employees Vote in Favor of Strike During Summer Holidays

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hundreds of British Airways (BA) employees at Heathrow airport voted on Thursday to go on a strike during the summer holiday season amid... 23.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-23T18:10+0000

2022-06-23T18:10+0000

2022-06-23T18:10+0000

uk

british airways

strike

trade unions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102016/74/1020167468_316:0:3086:1558_1920x0_80_0_0_8c6bd843264d26a17482fe0ce3b71e83.jpg

Some 94.7% members of Unite the Union voted in favor of a strike action against British Airways after the company decided to restore a 10% pay cut for management made during the COVID-19 pandemic and refused to reinstate wage rates for other workers.The union noted that the company has "a short window of opportunity to reinstate our members pay before strikes are called."UK's BMG trade union held a similar vote, which showed that 91% of its members were in favor of a strike action. Nadine Houghton, BMG's national officer, said that BA offered to make a one-time payment of 10% as a bonus; however, the union refused."Our members need to be reinstated the 10 per cent they had stolen from them last year with full back pay and the 10% bonus which other colleagues have been paid... It's not too late to save the summer holidays," Houghton was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.The majority of public sector workers have been demanding a pay rise to keep up with soaring 9.1% inflation in the UK, caused by the government's COVID-19 bailouts and the crisis in Ukraine, the newspaper added.

https://sputniknews.com/20220623/uk-rail-strikes-enter-day-2-as-talks-between-rmt--govt-fail-1096579222.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, british airways, strike, trade unions