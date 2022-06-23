https://sputniknews.com/20220623/big-scare-us-swimmer-faints-in-the-water-at-world-championships-coach-saves-her-life-1096582867.html

'Big Scare': US Swimmer Faints in the Water at World Championships, Coach Saves Her Life

It wasn't the first time the swimmer had fainted in the pool. A similar episode happened last year when she lost consciousness during an Olympic qualifying... 23.06.2022, Sputnik International

American swimmer Anita Alvarez was fortunate to survive after she fainted while competing in the women's synchronized solo free event of the World Aquatics Championships. She was pulled out of the water by her coach Andrea Fuentes in the Hungarian capital.The swimmer entered the pool to perform her synchronized choreographed routine but blacked out before sinking to the bottom of the pool.Alvarez was administered the first aid at the site of the incident before being shifted to the pool's medical center on a stretcher. As per the latest reports, she is now recovering."It was a big scare. I had to jump in because the lifeguards weren't doing it," Fuentes told the Spanish newspaper Marca."I was scared because I saw she wasn't breathing, but now she is doing very well," the American coach added.

