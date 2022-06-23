https://sputniknews.com/20220623/bidens-imperial-approach-abroad-must-be-met-with-internationalism-1096572833.html

Biden's Imperial Approach Abroad Must Be Met With Internationalism

Biden's Imperial Approach Abroad Must Be Met With Internationalism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nick Stender, a member of the Chicago Teachers Union and an activist with Reds in Ed to discuss Joe Biden’s upcoming trip to the Middle East and scheduled meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman, why Joe Biden is going back on his comments made during his presidential campaign on Saudi Arabia’s human rights violations and the broader economic and geopolitical importance that likely motivates this trip, how this is only the latest demonstration of the facade of humanitarianism that the US uses to justify its maneuvers to enforce its imperial force in the Middle East and elsewhere, and how this demonstrates the need to expand a movement for internationalism in the current context of a global shift to multipolarity.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Martín Varese, social media manager with People’s Dispatch, sociologist, and frequent collaborator with the independent Ecuadorian media outlet Revista Crisis to discuss the ongoing national strike and protests in Ecuador and how they were sparked by the neoliberal policies of the government under Guillermo Lasso, the role of indigenous communities in starting these protests and what the protesters are demanding, the repression that protesters are facing and what this says about the neoliberal Lasso government, and how these protests fit in the larger rise of progressivism in Latin America.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by John Perry, a writer for Council on Hemispheric Affairs to discuss recent corporate media targeting of Nicaragua over its withdrawal of tax-free legal status of NGOs and the important context of the role of NGOs in attempts at regime change in the country, the double-standard employed by the western corporate media to accuse Nicaragua of “destroying civil society” while ignoring similar legal measures that are used in the US to impose similar rules on NGOs, and how this campaign highlights the service of the corporate media to the interests of the US State Department in Latin America.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss how the Democrats are using the January 6th Committee hearings to cover up its failures to deliver any sort of reform for working and poor people, how we should organize to build independent popular power both within the electoral arena and outside of it to put pressure on politicians to pass reforms, and the challenges ahead for the newly elected Petro administration in Colombia considering Colombia’s importance in US plans for Latin America.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

