Visuals of Earthquake Devastation in Afghanistan Take Internet by Storm, Rescue Mission is Underway

As many as 280 people have been killed and more than 600 injured in Afghanistan's Paktika Province, according to media reports, after it was hit by an... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International

As a magnitude - 6.1 earthquake jolted parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan on Wednesday, visuals of the devastation caused by it have taken the internet by storm. From dozens of damaged houses to visuals of landslides and residents picking through clay bricks and other rubble, to injured victims carried to helicopters, the shocking visuals have spread like wildfire as netizens react to the disaster and pray for the people stuck in it.The Deputy Prime Minister of Taliban-led government, who heads the Relief and Disaster Control Authority, has directed all concerned organizations to reach the affected areas at the earliest and use all available resources. "Save the lives of those affected and provide the necessary assistance to them," he was quoted as saying by the state-run news agency.

