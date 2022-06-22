Visuals of Earthquake Devastation in Afghanistan Take Internet by Storm, Rescue Mission is Underway
© Photo : Twitter/ @AdityaRajKaulAt least 280 people were killed and more than 600 others were injured in the Afghan provinces of Paktika and Khost as a result of a powerful earthquake, according to media reports.
As a magnitude - 6.1 earthquake jolted parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan on Wednesday
As a magnitude - 6.1 earthquake jolted parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan on Wednesday, visuals of the devastation caused by it have taken the internet by storm.
From dozens of damaged houses to visuals of landslides and residents picking through clay bricks and other rubble, to injured victims carried to helicopters, the shocking visuals have spread like wildfire as netizens react to the disaster and pray for the people stuck in it.
BREAKING: At least 250 people killed and multiple wounded in a 6.1 magnitude earthquake in the Paktika province in Afghanistan.— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) June 22, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. Praying from Israel. pic.twitter.com/UO1i6WV5xR
The region struck by earthquake in South-East #Afghanistan barely has any medical facilities. This is a clinic where victims have been transported for emergency treatment. People are begging for urgent help! pic.twitter.com/x4S0d7FWcs— Sangar | سنګر پیکار (@paykhar) June 22, 2022
An earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing at least 255 people, authorities said. pic.twitter.com/HqwX7JbeVW— Captain Singh, FICArb, 73K (@captsingh) June 22, 2022
The Deputy Prime Minister of Taliban-led government, who heads the Relief and Disaster Control Authority, has directed all concerned organizations to reach the affected areas at the earliest and use all available resources.
"Save the lives of those affected and provide the necessary assistance to them," he was quoted as saying by the state-run news agency.