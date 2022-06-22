https://sputniknews.com/20220622/uvalde-school-to-be-demolished-after-deadly-shooting-mayor-says-1096545386.html

Uvalde School to Be Demolished After Deadly Shooting, Mayor Says

Tensions around the investigation of the Texas mass shooting are growing as reports suggest that there were significant delays and law enforcement officers... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International

The Robb Elementary School in Uvalde is to be demolished, authorities have announced. The Texas school was the target of a gruesome mass shooting last month.He noted, however, that there is no date set for the demolition.Two teachers and 19 children aged nine to eleven were murdered by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos in Uvalde on 24 May. It was the deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook attack in Connecticut in 2012.Commenting on the authorities’ reaction to the attack, Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, called the police response an "abject failure", blaming the on-site commander for "terrible decisions". He stated that at least 19 officers had waited over an hour in a corridor outside classrooms before a special Border Force team entered and took the perpetrator out.Media reports also claim that officers possessed enough firepower and equipment to storm the classroom earlier, but opted to wait.

