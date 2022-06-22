https://sputniknews.com/20220622/us-reportedly-developing-normalization-roadmap-for-saudi-arabia-israel-1096571695.html
US Reportedly Developing 'Normalization Roadmap' for Saudi Arabia, Israel
US Reportedly Developing 'Normalization Roadmap' for Saudi Arabia, Israel
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House is developing a so-called “Roadmap for Normalization” of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel in advance of US... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-22T18:32+0000
2022-06-22T18:32+0000
2022-06-22T18:34+0000
us
saudi arabia
israel
roadmap
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103963/63/1039636370_0:237:4500:2768_1920x0_80_0_0_ba7e904615b5d21b8a58732d17dfc79b.jpg
The Biden administration pitched last week the Roadmap for Normalization as a theme of the upcoming trip without providing more details, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.An agreement is not expected to be complete before Biden’s trip to the Middle East, but officials are drafting ideas to discuss with Israeli and Saudi leaders, the report said.The normalization process will likely require a long-term, step-by-step approach, the reported added.
https://sputniknews.com/20220620/israel-creating-middle-east-air-defence-alliance-under-us-leadership-defence-minister-says-1096484058.html
saudi arabia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103963/63/1039636370_248:0:4253:3004_1920x0_80_0_0_925a6a2b78ab0b2dd24acd73bd6f6379.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, saudi arabia, israel, roadmap
US Reportedly Developing 'Normalization Roadmap' for Saudi Arabia, Israel
18:32 GMT 22.06.2022 (Updated: 18:34 GMT 22.06.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House is developing a so-called “Roadmap for Normalization” of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel in advance of US President Joe Biden’s trip to the region in July, Axios reported on Wednesday.
The Biden administration pitched last week the Roadmap for Normalization as a theme of the upcoming trip
without providing more details, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
An agreement is not expected to be complete before Biden’s trip to the Middle East, but officials are drafting ideas to discuss with Israeli and Saudi leaders
, the report said.
The normalization process will likely require a long-term, step-by-step approach, the reported added.