International
https://sputniknews.com/20220622/us-reportedly-developing-normalization-roadmap-for-saudi-arabia-israel-1096571695.html
US Reportedly Developing 'Normalization Roadmap' for Saudi Arabia, Israel
US Reportedly Developing 'Normalization Roadmap' for Saudi Arabia, Israel
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House is developing a so-called “Roadmap for Normalization” of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel in advance of US... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-22T18:32+0000
2022-06-22T18:34+0000
us
saudi arabia
israel
roadmap
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103963/63/1039636370_0:237:4500:2768_1920x0_80_0_0_ba7e904615b5d21b8a58732d17dfc79b.jpg
The Biden administration pitched last week the Roadmap for Normalization as a theme of the upcoming trip without providing more details, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.An agreement is not expected to be complete before Biden’s trip to the Middle East, but officials are drafting ideas to discuss with Israeli and Saudi leaders, the report said.The normalization process will likely require a long-term, step-by-step approach, the reported added.
https://sputniknews.com/20220620/israel-creating-middle-east-air-defence-alliance-under-us-leadership-defence-minister-says-1096484058.html
saudi arabia
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103963/63/1039636370_248:0:4253:3004_1920x0_80_0_0_925a6a2b78ab0b2dd24acd73bd6f6379.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, saudi arabia, israel, roadmap

US Reportedly Developing 'Normalization Roadmap' for Saudi Arabia, Israel

18:32 GMT 22.06.2022 (Updated: 18:34 GMT 22.06.2022)
© AFP 2022 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIA view of the White House in Washington, DC.
A view of the White House in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House is developing a so-called “Roadmap for Normalization” of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel in advance of US President Joe Biden’s trip to the region in July, Axios reported on Wednesday.
The Biden administration pitched last week the Roadmap for Normalization as a theme of the upcoming trip without providing more details, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
An agreement is not expected to be complete before Biden’s trip to the Middle East, but officials are drafting ideas to discuss with Israeli and Saudi leaders, the report said.
The normalization process will likely require a long-term, step-by-step approach, the reported added.
Iron Dome batteries, these ones on route to the US. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2022
Israel Creating 'Middle East Air Defense Alliance' Under US' Wing, Defense Minister Says
20 June, 11:03 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала