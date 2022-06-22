https://sputniknews.com/20220622/us-reportedly-developing-normalization-roadmap-for-saudi-arabia-israel-1096571695.html

US Reportedly Developing 'Normalization Roadmap' for Saudi Arabia, Israel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The White House is developing a so-called "Roadmap for Normalization" of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel in advance of US... 22.06.2022

The Biden administration pitched last week the Roadmap for Normalization as a theme of the upcoming trip without providing more details, the report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.An agreement is not expected to be complete before Biden’s trip to the Middle East, but officials are drafting ideas to discuss with Israeli and Saudi leaders, the report said.The normalization process will likely require a long-term, step-by-step approach, the reported added.

saudi arabia

israel

