US Has Not Contacted Russian Embassy Regarding Captured Americans in Ukraine - Antonov

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday that the United States has been in direct contact with Russian authorities about Americans captured in Ukraine, however, has not been provided “either by Russian authorities or by Russian proxy forces or any other entity with additional details of the whereabouts of these Americans.”On Wednesday, news media reported that US citizens Alexander Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, were captured by Russian forces near Kharkiv. The reports said the two Americans who had gone to Ukraine to fight against Russia are a US Army veteran and US Marine Corps veteran, respectively.On Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Price said that the Biden administration is in touch with the families of two American fighters reportedly captured by Russian military in Ukraine, but has not discussed the matter with the Russian government.A third US fighter, identified as former marine Grady Kurpasi, went missing in Ukraine in late April, CNN reported.

