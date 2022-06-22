International
US Has Not Contacted Russian Embassy Regarding Captured Americans in Ukraine - Antonov
US Has Not Contacted Russian Embassy Regarding Captured Americans in Ukraine - Antonov
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in Washington has not been contacted by the United States regarding the captured Americans in Ukraine, Russian... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International
State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday that the United States has been in direct contact with Russian authorities about Americans captured in Ukraine, however, has not been provided "either by Russian authorities or by Russian proxy forces or any other entity with additional details of the whereabouts of these Americans."On Wednesday, news media reported that US citizens Alexander Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, were captured by Russian forces near Kharkiv. The reports said the two Americans who had gone to Ukraine to fight against Russia are a US Army veteran and US Marine Corps veteran, respectively.On Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Price said that the Biden administration is in touch with the families of two American fighters reportedly captured by Russian military in Ukraine, but has not discussed the matter with the Russian government.A third US fighter, identified as former marine Grady Kurpasi, went missing in Ukraine in late April, CNN reported.
US Has Not Contacted Russian Embassy Regarding Captured Americans in Ukraine - Antonov

02:53 GMT 22.06.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in Washington has not been contacted by the United States regarding the captured Americans in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday that the United States has been in direct contact with Russian authorities about Americans captured in Ukraine, however, has not been provided “either by Russian authorities or by Russian proxy forces or any other entity with additional details of the whereabouts of these Americans.”
“The embassy has not been contacted. I do not confirm receiving such address from the Americans,” Antonov said.
On Wednesday, news media reported that US citizens Alexander Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, were captured by Russian forces near Kharkiv. The reports said the two Americans who had gone to Ukraine to fight against Russia are a US Army veteran and US Marine Corps veteran, respectively.
On Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Price said that the Biden administration is in touch with the families of two American fighters reportedly captured by Russian military in Ukraine, but has not discussed the matter with the Russian government.
A third US fighter, identified as former marine Grady Kurpasi, went missing in Ukraine in late April, CNN reported.
