https://sputniknews.com/20220622/uk-annual-inflation-reaches-91-marking-highest-point-since-1982-1096545057.html
UK Annual Inflation Reaches 9.1%, Marking Highest Point Since 1982
UK Annual Inflation Reaches 9.1%, Marking Highest Point Since 1982
The economic situation in Britain has been shaky over the past few months, with food and fuel prices skyrocketing after London introduced sanctions against... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-22T06:14+0000
2022-06-22T06:14+0000
2022-06-22T06:44+0000
uk
inflation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090084671_1:0:3642:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1ba41b7cd0f1e243780365e8174c7b0a.jpg
Annual inflation in the United Kingdom has accelerated to 9.1 percent in May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.This is the highest on record since 1982, when a significant rise in oil prices caused a major wave of inflation around the world, sending the British economy into a recession.The UK is not the only country suffering from rising inflation now: high rates in the US have also recorded their highest numbers since the 1980s, reaching 8.6 percent last month. The US, Europe and their allies are suffering from high energy prices, which they partly triggered by introducing sanctions against Russia. As a result, earlier this month, Crude Oil Brent was trading at over $120 per barrel, its highest price since 2014.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090084671_456:0:3187:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_226abd6672dcc4699b54133b2a032b61.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
uk, inflation
UK Annual Inflation Reaches 9.1%, Marking Highest Point Since 1982
06:14 GMT 22.06.2022 (Updated: 06:44 GMT 22.06.2022)
The economic situation in Britain has been shaky over the past few months, with food and fuel prices skyrocketing after London introduced sanctions against Russia, citing its special military operation in Ukraine.
Annual inflation in the United Kingdom has accelerated to 9.1 percent in May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.
"The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 9.1% in the 12 months to May 2022, up from 9.0% in April," the statistics office said in a statement.
This is the highest on record since 1982, when a significant rise in oil prices
caused a major wave of inflation around the world, sending the British economy into a recession.
The UK is not the only country suffering from rising inflation now: high rates in the US have also recorded their highest numbers since the 1980s, reaching 8.6 percent last month. The US, Europe and their allies are suffering from high energy prices, which they partly triggered by introducing sanctions against Russia.
As a result, earlier this month, Crude Oil Brent was trading at over $120 per barrel, its highest price since 2014.