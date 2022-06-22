https://sputniknews.com/20220622/trump-backed-katie-britt-defeats-mo-brooks-in-alabama-republican-senate-runoff-1096544936.html

Trump-Backed Katie Britt Defeats Mo Brooks in Alabama Republican Senate Runoff

Trump-Backed Katie Britt Defeats Mo Brooks in Alabama Republican Senate Runoff

Representative Mo Brooks lost his endorsement from Donald Trump in March, after he suggested moving past the drama surrounding the 2020 presidential election... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International

Katie Britt has won the Alabama GOP Senate runoff election, leaving Rep. Mo Brooks behind in a race to replace Sen. Richard Shelby.Among the first people to congratulate Britt on her victory was former US President Donald Trump, whose support was one of the key factors that helped the former Alabama Business Council leader win.Celebrating Britt's victory, the former president went on to praise 'MAGA' candidates he'd endorsed for "12 WINS & ZERO LOSSES" in the US GOP Senate primary races this cycle.The runoff election between Britt and Brooks came after neither of the candidates secured 50% or more support in the May 24 primary. Britt enjoyed support not only from Trump, but also from Senator Shelby, who had served more than thirty years in Congress.Brooks, for his part, was the one who Trump initially endorsed, but later withdrew his support after the representative told voters in Alabama that it was time to move on from the 2020 presidential election. Trump, who continues to insists that Joe Biden's victory in the White House race was a result of a widespread "election fraud", accused Brooks of going "woke". According to the former president, Brooks made a "horrible mistake" by urging constituents to focus on the future elections instead of the 2020 presidential contest.Just two weeks before the Alabama runoff, Trump sided with Britt and touted her as a "fearless America First warrior". Britt, in turn, thanked the former president for his support and said that "people are ready for new blood".After her victory, Britt is on track to become Alabama's first elected female senator, should she enjoy another triumph at the general election later in the year.

