Russian Sports Minister: Russia, India Enhancing Ties Through Athletics Despite Western Sanctions

Twenty five years have passed since the signing of a Russo-Indian memorandum of cooperation with respect to physical fitness and sports, and the countries now... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier this week Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsyn embarked on an official visit to New Delhi to hold meetings with his Indian counterpart Anurag Thakur, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra, and representatives of Association of Indian Universities (AIU)."India is a strategic partner of Russia in many areas of activity," says Matytsyn. "Sports are no exception. And the question of strengthening these relations has become especially relevant in light of the sanctions you mentioned, but not only for that matter. We are now making our first visit at the level of sports ministries, interacting with the Indian Olympic Association and the Association of Indian Universities. We are analyzing the programs we have already signed and been implementing. This is, first of all, the memorandum of cooperation. This document will mark its 25th anniversary this year.”Russia Ready to Share Expertise in Holding OlympicsRussia and India are seeking to enhance cooperation in terms of sports, which could include the preparation of athletes for participation in the Olympic Games and World Championships, according to the minister. India is bidding to host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games in Ahmedabad, the largest city in the state of Gujarat. Russia has lauded India's plans and is ready to lend the country a helping hand, given its experience and expertise in holding major international events, according to the minister.Athlete Exchanges and New Training FieldsYet another important field of cooperation is bilateral exchanges and the training of athletes, according to Matytsyn. India is affluent in terms of climate and geography, encompassing six climatic zones which range from tropical in the south to temperate and alpine in the Himalayan north. This provides a unique opportunity for training, given that Moscow sees the need to expand the training locations for Russian athletes, according to the minister.For their part, Indian wrestlers and discus throwers are planning to come to Russia for training in the near future. Matytsyn asserted to Sputnik that neither Western sanctions nor unfolding geopolitical tensions would affect the country's plans to host Indian athletes.The two countries are also planning to deepen cooperation in the field of university sports, the minister notes. In addition, Russia possesses extensive experience in organizing volunteer movements, as well as studying and promoting sports as an important component of the educational system. Russian and Indian specialists have already expressed mutual interest in collaborating in the aforementioned fields and are ready to take the first steps on the path to implementing the programs, the minister notes.India & Russia Part of BRICS' Sports DevelopmentWhat’s more, India and Russia are members of BRICS – the acronym for the club of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – which pays great attention to sports, emphasizes Matytsyn. Nearly two years ago, the ministers of sports of the BRICS held a virtual meeting and signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of physical fitness and sports.Russia is aiming to further strengthen the national sports system regardless of growing pressure from the West, Matytsyn underscores. Instead of crippling Russian sports, Western sanctions have provided the country with an opportunity to regroup, assess its resources and give a boost to further development, according to the minister."This is exactly the objective of the anti-crisis measures plan that we have offered to the Russian federal government in several stages," he says. "In particular, as I have already said, it involves expanding the list of competitions, including an open format, by inviting friendly countries. With the possibility of hosting [games] within the BRICS, and within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, we will continue to implement projects with our partners from the CIS countries. The first games were held last year, and we intend to hold them next year as well."India's Rapid Development Opens Doors to Sports LeadershipIn the immediate future Russia and India are planning bilateral exchanges between universities and university teams, according to Matytsyn."I think this has a lot of potential," the minister says. "All the more so because universities also have sports infrastructure, and both the Russian Federation and India have experience holding these events. The important thing is that it is not only a sporting component, but also a cultural and educational exchange. We realize that students are the leaders of the future. The future of our countries' relations depends on the extent to which we can shape their needs and interactions with India. Therefore, we will focus our attention today on university sports, but we will not rule [professional sports] out."According to Matytsyn, India has immense potential and has every chance of emerging as an Asian and world sports leader. The country is already making progress: it finished 48th in the medal tally in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, its highest ranking in over four decades. If the ranking went by the total number of medals India would have finished 33rd.Matytsyn explains that a basic condition for competitiveness is the development of both summer and winter sports, the creation of scientific and educational institutions, a system for training personnel, as well as the selection of talented athletes.Matytsyn's interview with Sputnik took place on June 21, which was proclaimed by the United Nations as the International Day of Yoga in December 2014 at the request of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yoga is a set of physical, mental and spiritual disciplines which originated in ancient India about 5,000 ago.Addressing Sputnik's Indian audience, Oleg Matytsyn said:

