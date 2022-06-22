https://sputniknews.com/20220622/runners-and-riders-in-double-british-by-election-in-yorkshire-and-devon-1096559608.html

Runners and Riders in Double British By-Election in Yorkshire and Devon

PM Boris Johnson is under fire from all sides, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is struggling to overcome his public image as Britain's most "boring" politician... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International

Voters in two English constituencies go to the polls on Thursday to replace disgraced Tory MPs — but can the opposition parties make gains?The by-elections in the west Yorkshire city of Wakefield and the county Devon seat of Tiverton and Honiton are tests for both the ruling Conservatives and the Labour and Liberal Democrat opposition.Prime Minister Boris Johnson barely survived a vote of no-confidence in his leadership by his own backbenchers a fortnight ago, amid a series of scandals including his £50 police fine over a surprise staff birthday party for him at Downing Street during the first COVID-19 lockdown.But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is struggling to overcome his public image as Britain's most "boring" politician amid his own unfolding 'beergate' affair, while the Liberal Democrats continue their century-long battle to remain politically relevant.Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan finally stood down in May following his conviction for a sexual assault on a teenage boy in 2008. Khan had already had the Tory whip withdrawn and was subsequently expelled from the party.Khan took the northern seat from Labour's Mary Creagh at the 2019 election that saw the Tories win some 50 formerly safe Labour seats across the northern 'Red Wall'. His majority of 3,358 could be easy for for the opposition to overturn.For Whom the Bell TollsBut the Labour party bureaucracy managed to throw a spanner in its own works by excluding left-wing candidate and Wakefield City Council deputy leader Jack Hemingway from the shortlist, leaving local members to choose between two hopefuls from outside the area in breach of party policy and leadership promises.The local branch leadership resigned on mass at the close of the selection meeting that chose Simon Lightwood.The new Tory candidate is Nadeem Ahmed, a councillor for the Wakefield South ward and former leader of the council's opposition Conservative group from 2014 to 2021.Northern Tories felt snubbed over the weekend when Johnson pulled out of an event in the south Yorkshire city of Doncaster to make a surprise visit to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev. Typically for a British by-election there are a dozen other candidates running for the seat, including Lib Dem Jamie Needle and independent Jayda Fransen, former acting leader of the far-right Britain First party — which is standing its own candidate.Christian People's Alliance candidate Paul Bickerdike got a few laughs with his election leaflet assuring voters he had "never sexually assaulted anyone," being "happily married to Janet."The Tiverton and Honiton seat in the Tory heartlands of rural south-west England is also up for grabs. after MP Neil Parish was spotted viewing pornography on his mobile phone twice during parliamentary debates. Parish insisted he tapped the wrong link while looking for farm machinery websites, but the second time was on purpose.Liberal Democrat candidate Richard Foord is hoping to overturn the 24,000-vote Tory majority in 2019. His party claims their canvassing returns showed they were trailing Conservative hopeful Helen Hurford by 44 per cent to 46.Labour's candidate is Liz Pole, who came a distant second to Parish in 2019. Only five candidates from smaller parties including the Greens, Reform UK and UKIP are standing.

