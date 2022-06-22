International
Netizens Amazed by Photo of Amitabh Bachchan’s Afghan Refugee Doppleganger
india
india
afghanistan
afghanistan war
amitabh bachchan
pakistan
pakistan
movie
bollywood
bollywood
india
afghanistan
pakistan
14:58 GMT 22.06.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / TeachAIDS / Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Fondly known as Big B, the 70-year-old Indian actor ventured into the entertainment business in the 1970s. Bachchan has about 30.6 million Instagram followers, 47.5 million on Twitter and 40 million followers on Facebook, making him one of the most followed Indian celebrities on social media.
Renowned photographer Steve McCurry has created a buzz on social media by sharing a photo of an Afghan refugee who is look-a-like of Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
The man resembling Bachchan was captured wearing a soiled turban that covered one eye and sporting a white beard and a pair of round shaped-spectacles.
© Photo : Instagram Amitabh Bachchan Look-A-Like
Amitabh Bachchan Look-A-Like
© Photo : Instagram
McCurry published the portrait on Monday as he highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Sharing the photo he took in Pakistan years ago, McCurry wrote, "This portrait of Shabuz, an Afghan refugee living in Pakistan, reminds us of the millions of displaced peoples around the world."
McCurry stressed the "unprecedented humanitarian crises" ravaging the globe that has resulted in the "largest number of refugees in history."
However, netizens could not hide their curiosity, and one of the fans commented: "Why does he look like Amitabh Bachchan with makeup on."
Another follower commented, "Looks so much like the Indian (Bollywood) superstar Amitabh Bachchan."
"Big B's doppelganger," another fan wrote. The photograph so far has received more than 80,000 likes.
Some fans also speculated that the Big B photo could be from the sets of his film Thugs Of Hindostan, which was released in 2018. In the movie, the 79-year-old actor sported a similar appearance.
