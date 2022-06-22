International
Moldova Ready to Discuss Lethal Weapons Supplies With France, President Says
Moldova Ready to Discuss Lethal Weapons Supplies With France, President Says
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldova is ready to discuss the supplies of lethal weapons with France as part of the assistance for the republic's military budget...
Earlier in June, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Moldova would receive 40 million euros ($42 million) from the European Defence Fund to double its military budget amid a shift in the security situation in Europe.She said that Moldova has no intention to fight with anyone, but the country is not a member of any military bloc and cannot count on assistance in case of armed conflicts.In May, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that NATO member states were discussing the possibility of supplying weapons to Moldova. According to Truss, this measure is aimed at protecting the country from the threat of possible Russia's invasion. The readiness to provide Moldova with military assistance was also expressed by US representatives and European Council President Charles Michel. Russian Foreign Ministry, in turn, said that NATO's plans to supply weapons to Chisinau raised questions in Moscow as to the real intention behind them.
