https://sputniknews.com/20220622/moldova-ready-to-discuss-lethal-weapons-supplies-with-france-president-says-1096555714.html

Moldova Ready to Discuss Lethal Weapons Supplies With France, President Says

Moldova Ready to Discuss Lethal Weapons Supplies With France, President Says

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldova is ready to discuss the supplies of lethal weapons with France as part of the assistance for the republic's military budget... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-22T10:05+0000

2022-06-22T10:05+0000

2022-06-22T10:05+0000

moldova

weapons

france

europe

lethal weapons

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104470/77/1044707721_0:223:4272:2626_1920x0_80_0_0_468e01907a4c8316bb190c599ce602a7.jpg

Earlier in June, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Moldova would receive 40 million euros ($42 million) from the European Defence Fund to double its military budget amid a shift in the security situation in Europe.She said that Moldova has no intention to fight with anyone, but the country is not a member of any military bloc and cannot count on assistance in case of armed conflicts.In May, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that NATO member states were discussing the possibility of supplying weapons to Moldova. According to Truss, this measure is aimed at protecting the country from the threat of possible Russia's invasion. The readiness to provide Moldova with military assistance was also expressed by US representatives and European Council President Charles Michel. Russian Foreign Ministry, in turn, said that NATO's plans to supply weapons to Chisinau raised questions in Moscow as to the real intention behind them.

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

moldova, weapons, france, europe, lethal weapons, nato