Massive Fire Strikes Furniture Market in Chandigarh, India; More Than 11 Shops Gutted – Video
© Photo : Twitter/ @thind_akashdeepA massive fire at a furniture market in Sector 53 and 54 of Chandigarh, India
The largest furniture market in Chandigarh witnessed a massive fire in April 2020. At least 17 shops were gutted in the fire. The market has at least 115 shops and since 2001 has witnessed more than 10 fires.
A massive fire broke out in a furniture market located in Sector 53 and 54 of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Indian states of Haryana and Punjab, on Wednesday.
The fire trucks from various fire stations in the city have reached the spot and trying to control the fire.
According to initial reports, more than 11 shops have already been gutted in the blaze.
Fire at Furniture market chandigarh @chandigarh #BreakingNews#viralnew #news #Trending #fire pic.twitter.com/5pAbdhUNBP— hps (@hps4ever) June 22, 2022
Major fire breaks out in Chandigarh Furniture Market Sector 52 pic.twitter.com/fuVwnNHfFY— Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 22, 2022
Huge Fire in #Chandigarh's Sec-56 furniture market, fire tenders on spot pic.twitter.com/kUSwgGgc8W— Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) June 22, 2022
Major fire in the Chandigarh Sec-55 Furniture market. The Fire has engulfed the array of shop's— Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) June 22, 2022
The road is blocked & the fire brigade had reached on spot to control the fire.#fire #Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/0fyy3ORjyv
Soon after the fire broke out in the market, a chaotic situation was witnessed as shopkeepers and workers were seen taking out their goods amid the fire in the shops.
The local police have stopped the traffic on the road near the market causing traffic jams.