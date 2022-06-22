https://sputniknews.com/20220622/massive-fire-strikes-furniture-market-in-chandigarh-india-more-than-11-shops-gutted--video-1096564149.html

Massive Fire Strikes Furniture Market in Chandigarh, India; More Than 11 Shops Gutted – Video

Massive Fire Strikes Furniture Market in Chandigarh, India; More Than 11 Shops Gutted – Video

The largest furniture market in Chandigarh witnessed a massive fire in April 2020. At least 17 shops were gutted in the fire. The market has at least 115 shops... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International

A massive fire broke out in a furniture market located in Sector 53 and 54 of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Indian states of Haryana and Punjab, on Wednesday.The fire trucks from various fire stations in the city have reached the spot and trying to control the fire.According to initial reports, more than 11 shops have already been gutted in the blaze.Soon after the fire broke out in the market, a chaotic situation was witnessed as shopkeepers and workers were seen taking out their goods amid the fire in the shops.The local police have stopped the traffic on the road near the market causing traffic jams.

