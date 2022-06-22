International
https://sputniknews.com/20220622/man-uniteds-transfer-strategy-has-cristiano-ronaldo-worried---report-1096558988.html
Man United's Transfer Strategy Has Cristiano Ronaldo 'Worried' - Report
Man United's Transfer Strategy Has Cristiano Ronaldo 'Worried' - Report
Cristiano Ronaldo tasted immense success during his first stint from 2003 to 2008 at Man United, having captured multiple Premier League trophies and a... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-22T12:57+0000
2022-06-22T12:58+0000
sport
sport
sport
cristiano ronaldo
manchester united
old trafford
transfer
transfer
footballer
football star
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096298175_0:40:3072:1768_1920x0_80_0_0_31636757a82c0352e0c8739e04660f55.jpg
Manchester United's inactivity in the transfer market has left Cristiano Ronaldo worried, Spanish newspaper AS claims. While reigning Premier League champions Man City and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have brought the likes of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez to the Etihad and Anfield respectively, the Red Devils were yet to sign a football star under new manager Erik ten Hag. For weeks, United have been linked with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Denmark international Christian Eriksen but haven't succeeded in finalizing a deal for either of the two.According to the newspaper, United's inability to hire new men in the squad has left the five-time Ballon d'Or winner anxious and bothered at the same time.The report in the publication further claims that United's inactivity in the transfer market has shaken Ronaldo's confidence in the club and he's now doubtful about spending the next term with the English giants.Last season, the Portugal captain was the leading goal scorer for the Manchester-based club, having scored 24 goals across competitions.Despite Ronaldo's heroics, United extended their trophy-less drought to a sixth season. Their last piece of silverware came back in 2017 when they lifted the Europa League.Additionally, United failed to qualify for next season's Champions League, meaning Ronaldo will not be seen in the elite European club competition in 2022-23.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0e/1096298175_261:0:2992:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba1acfca1c4275da8ab04c7c82b240f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, sport, sport, cristiano ronaldo, manchester united, old trafford, transfer, transfer, footballer, football star, football player, player, football legend, club, football club, alex ferguson, christian eriksen, erling haaland

Man United's Transfer Strategy Has Cristiano Ronaldo 'Worried' - Report

12:57 GMT 22.06.2022 (Updated: 12:58 GMT 22.06.2022)
© AP Photo / Jon SuperFILE- Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo rests against a goalpost during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on April 16, 2022.
FILE- Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo rests against a goalpost during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on April 16, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2022
© AP Photo / Jon Super
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Cristiano Ronaldo tasted immense success during his first stint from 2003 to 2008 at Man United, having captured multiple Premier League trophies and a Champions League title under Sir Alex Ferguson's reign at Old Trafford. His second spell, however, hasn't gone according to plan, with the English club finishing the 2021-22 season in sixth place.
Manchester United's inactivity in the transfer market has left Cristiano Ronaldo worried, Spanish newspaper AS claims.

While reigning Premier League champions Man City and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have brought the likes of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez to the Etihad and Anfield respectively, the Red Devils were yet to sign a football star under new manager Erik ten Hag.

For weeks, United have been linked with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Denmark international Christian Eriksen but haven't succeeded in finalizing a deal for either of the two.

According to the newspaper, United's inability to hire new men in the squad has left the five-time Ballon d'Or winner anxious and bothered at the same time.

The report in the publication further claims that United's inactivity in the transfer market has shaken Ronaldo's confidence in the club and he's now doubtful about spending the next term with the English giants.

Last season, the Portugal captain was the leading goal scorer for the Manchester-based club, having scored 24 goals across competitions.

Despite Ronaldo's heroics, United extended their trophy-less drought to a sixth season. Their last piece of silverware came back in 2017 when they lifted the Europa League.

Additionally, United failed to qualify for next season's Champions League, meaning Ronaldo will not be seen in the elite European club competition in 2022-23.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала