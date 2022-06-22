https://sputniknews.com/20220622/maharashtra-political-crisis-i-have-the-support-of-46-lawmakers-says-rebel-state-minister-1096548241.html

Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'I Have the Support of 46 Lawmakers', Says Rebel State Minister

Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'I Have the Support of 46 Lawmakers', Says Rebel State Minister

The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state of Maharashtra in western India appears to be on the brink of collapse, since Shiv Sena... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-22T09:56+0000

2022-06-22T09:56+0000

2022-06-22T09:56+0000

india

maharashtra

political crisis

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

narendra modi

narendra modi

sputnik

opposition

opposition

indian national congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/16/1096554539_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c685fea71a4d37ebb4fad0c432dd3f2c.jpg

Rebel Shiv Sena politician Eknath Shinde in India's Maharashtra state has claimed that 46 legislators are supporting him against State Chief Uddhav Thackeray. He has said 40 of the 46 lawmakers belong to Shiv Sena, while the others are Independents. Shinde immediately hit back by removing Shiv Sena from his social media bio. Just ahead of it, he had posted on the micro-blogging site that he wasn't quitting the party. The lawmaker from Thane declared that he was following late party founder Balasaheb Thackeray's path of "Hindutva", and that he would never cheat to attain power.Since then, Shiv Sena's rebel lawmakers, including Shinde, have shifted their base from Gujarat to Assam state, another state where BJP is in power.Meanwhile, State Chief Uddhav Thackeray convened an emergency meeting of the Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday to decide the way forward for his party and the government.However, speculation is rife that he may step down from his post as state chief after discussing the current situation with his party's allies, the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Nationalist Congress Party (INC).The Shiv Sena has blamed the BJP for engineering the rebellion in its ranks, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party has denied the claim. The BJP is the main opposition party in Maharashtra.Shiv Sena Lawmaker Urges Party to Renew Old Ties With BJPAmid the political crisis which has hit the party, a Shiv Sena lawmaker, Pratap Sarnaik, has urged party chief Thackeray to renew its relationship with the BJP.Sarnaik, a legislator from Thane's Ovala-Majiwada constituency, had last year requested Thackeray to team up with the BJP.The BJP and Sena were allies for nearly three decades before a bitter fallout over the state chief's chair ended their partnership in 2019.The current regime in Maharashtra has three constituents -- the Shiv Sena, Congress, and the NCP. While Sena has 55 legislators, the NCP and INC have 54 and 44 lawmakers. The BJP has 106 out of the 288 legislators.

https://sputniknews.com/20220621/political-crisis-hits-maharashtra-after-ruling-alliances-key-minister-becomes-unreachable--1096514283.html

maharashtra

mumbai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

india, maharashtra, political crisis, bharatiya janata party (bjp), narendra modi, narendra modi, sputnik, opposition, opposition, indian national congress, mumbai, lawmakers, government