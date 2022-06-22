https://sputniknews.com/20220622/macron-says-not-considering-national-unity-government-after-general-election-1096574069.html

Macron Says Not Considering National Unity Government After General Election

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he does not see the need in forming a government of national unity after failing to win... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International

"A possibility of forming a national unity government does not seem justified to me at the moment," Macron said in a broadcast address, in which he stated that French politicians will have to govern the country in a new way.The French president also acknowledged that the election showed the division in the country but called on the opposition to come to an agreement on cooperation in the coming days. He added that urgent measures would have to be taken this summer.In last Sunday's election to the 577-seat French lower house, Macron's centrist alliance Together won 245 seats, the leftist NUPES coalition led by secured 131 seats and the right-wing National Rally party won the third-largest number of seats, 89. The results left the French president with no absolute majority in both houses of the French parliament, meaning the president will be unable to push his initiatives through the legislature unopposed.

