LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell DPR With More Than 30 Shells Overnight
Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donbass republics asked Moscow for assistance amid attacks perpetrated by Ukrainian... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell DPR With More Than 30 Shells Overnight

04:35 GMT 22.06.2022
Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donbass republics asked Moscow for assistance amid attacks perpetrated by Ukrainian troops. President Putin stressed that the op was launched to end the eight-year war waged by Kiev against Donetsk and Lugansk.
Russian and Donbass troops are advancing amid the special operation, as they have liberated multiple cities in the DPR and LPR over the past weeks. However, Kiev's forces are still targeting Donetsk and other Donbass cities with their artillery, carrying out intense attacks and causing civilian casualties.
