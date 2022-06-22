https://sputniknews.com/20220622/lithuania-faces-repercussions-for-kaliningrad-blockade-eu-protesters-enraged-over-economic-woes-1096540307.html

Lithuania Faces Repercussions for Kaliningrad Blockade; EU Protesters Enraged Over Economic Woes

Lithuania Faces Repercussions for Kaliningrad Blockade; EU Protesters Enraged Over Economic Woes

Moscow has threatened a painful response to Lithuania's Kaliningrad blockade.

Lithuania Faces Repercussions for Kaliningrad Blockade; EU Protesters Enraged over Economic Woes Moscow has threatened a painful response to Lithuania's Kaliningrad blockade.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Kaliningrad. Moscow threatens a painful response to Lithuania's Kaliningrad blockade. The latest EU-driven provocation threatens to escalate an already dangerous confrontation between nuclear powers.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the EU economic crisis. Unrest in the EU has begun as tens of thousands of citizens erupt in anger and protest over the sanctions-driven inflation. The rail strike in the UK threatens to unseat the Prime Minister and producer prices in Germany are the highest since 1949.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss covid. The coronavirus vaccine is becoming available for children and many parents are concerned about side effects versus illness-related problems from covid.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Ukraine has attacked civilian oil platforms in the Black Sea. Also, EU nations push for more sanctions and captured US mercenaries in Ukraine will not be afforded Geneva Convention protections.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel has revealed that it is building an anti-Iran military alliance against Iran. Also, Israel is set for another election as the governing coalition is deteriorating beyond repair.Obi Egbuna, activist and US representative for The Zimbabwean Newspapers, joins us to discuss the Global South. Venezuela celebrates Gustavo Petro's Colombian victory as Latin America shifts away from US colonialism. Also, we discuss media dishonesty about the US sanctions against Venezuela.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. The new Australian Prime Minister has rejected calls for him to intervene in the Julian Assange case. Also, Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been summoned to appear in a Spanish court regarding his threats to kill Julian Assange.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. China has doubled down on its vision for unity with Russia in building a newer and more fair world order. Also, we discuss the new BRICS and G8 economic groups building in the Eurasian bloc.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

