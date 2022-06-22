https://sputniknews.com/20220622/lithuania-blocks-railway-to-kaliningrad-kremlin-vows-response-1096531252.html

Lithuania Blocks Railway to Kaliningrad; Kremlin Vows Response

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about whether Russia will have to use force to end a Lithuanian enforced blockade on

Lithuania Blocks Railway to Kaliningrad; Kremlin Vows Response On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about whether Russia will have to use force to end a Lithuanian enforced blockade on Kaliningrad, the international ban on transgender swimmers competing in the women's league, and Colombia electing their first leftist president.

Guests:Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | Lithuania Blocks Railway to Kaliningrad; Kremlin Vows ResponseScottie Nell Hughes - Political Commentator | World Swimming Body Bans Transgender Atheletes in Women's LeagueWyatt Reed - Journalist | Historically Conservative Colombia Elects First Leftist PresidentIn the first hour, Elijah Magnier joined the show to talk about Lithuania blocking the railway imports from Russia to Kaliningrad, whether Russia will have to use force to end the blockade, and Emmanuel Macron's predicted troubles as domestic issues begin to pile up.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on whether the international ban on transgender swimmers competing in the women's league will push parents to transition their children before puberty, Dave Chappelle's high school refusing to name an auditorium after him amid backlash, and Trump's culpability in the January 6th protests.In the third hour, Wyatt Reed joined the conversation to talk about Colombia electing their first leftist president, the chain of events that flipped the historically conservative country, and whether Washington will see the leftist's victory as a threat to US interests.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

