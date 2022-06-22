https://sputniknews.com/20220622/israels-parliament-passes-bill-to-dissolve-itself-in-preliminary-reading-1096565180.html

Israel's Parliament Passes Bill to Dissolve Itself in Preliminary Reading

Israel's Parliament Passes Bill to Dissolve Itself in Preliminary Reading

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel's unicameral parliament on Friday passed the bill to dissolve itself in a preliminary reading after the ruling coalition lost its... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International

The voting was broadcast by the official TV channel of the Knesset. The video shows that 110 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, with none against it.On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his coalition ally, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, defended a decision to dissolve the Knesset, with the bill to that effect expected to be submitted for parliamentary voting next week. If approved, the rotation would be carried out in an "orderly manner", i.e., during the transitional period Lapid, who is also the leader of the Yesh Atid party, will become the head of government. New elections to the Israeli parliament may take place on 25 October, media report.In June 2021, Yamina party leader Bennett became Israel's prime minister. The Knesset supported the new government in a vote of confidence. Under a rotation agreement, Bennett was supposed to be replaced by Lapid in 2023.The failed coalition, dubbed Bloc of Change, was formed more than a year ago with only 61 of the 120 seats. It was rendered a minority after two members quit the coalition in April, prompting calls for snap elections.Israel is now heading for a fifth election in four years.

