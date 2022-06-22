https://sputniknews.com/20220622/israeli-tweeps-discuss-upcoming-polls-blame-politicians-for-soaring-prices-and-dire-security-1096542297.html

Israeli Tweeps Discuss Upcoming Polls, Blame Politicians for Soaring Prices and Dire Security

Israeli Tweeps Discuss Upcoming Polls, Blame Politicians for Soaring Prices and Dire Security

Israeli Tweeps Discuss Upcoming Polls, Blame Politicians for Soaring Prices and Dire Security

2022-06-22T06:30+0000

2022-06-22T06:30+0000

2022-06-22T06:30+0000

israel

benjamin netanyahu

yair lapid

elections

vote

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093223684_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7c0afe40d4638eabd1e8724ad94c84de.jpg

On Wednesday, Israel's Knesset will vote on a bill that will dissolve the legislature, a move that's expected to trigger another round of general elections, the fifth in three years.The issue has kicked off a vibrant discussion on social media networks, where many Israelis have expressed that they are more than happy that the nation is going to the polls once again.Broken PromisesFor many, the government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was destined to fall. It was too heterogeneous; it contained too many parties with different ideologies with each pulling the blanket in its own direction.Bennett himself was perceived as a liar, a person who broke each one of his pre-election promises.Another one added: Blame GameIt is still not clear which parties will participate in the upcoming race, set for either late October or early November. Some factions might merge, while others might fall apart. New players might step in. But the two main heavyweights are expected to remain the same: Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Lapid has already started his elections campaign. On his Twitter page he called on Israelis to unite and to not let "the powers of darkness" break Israel from within". But not all tweeps were convinced. For many, Lapid was held equally responsible for the mess Israel is currently in.The past year has been exceptionally difficult for Israel. Prices for basic food products have gone through the roof and so have fuel prices, which registered another peak earlier this month.Real estate, which has always been pricey in Israel, has become even more expensive. Meanwhile, the salaries of Israelis have remained largely the same.On the security front, the Bennett-Lapid government has shown that it's failed to curb the threat of radical Islam. Although the past year has been a relative quiet one in terms of Gaza rockets, inside Israel terror has only intensified. The five major terror attacks that took place since March have claimed the lives of 20 Israelis, and many have been blaming the government for that lack of security.Is Netanyahu Wanted Back?Lapid is not the only one to have been hit with criticism on Twitter and other social networks. Former PM Netanyahu has been slammed too. He has been accused of shaking the already unstable political system, sweet-talking defectors and subsequently causing another round of national polls.But the majority of comments are still supportive of the man who led Israel for 12 years.Recent polls predict Netanyahu's Likud party would get 36 seats at the Knesset that contains 120 spots. His natural allies, three religious parties, are expected to garnish 23 seats.If those polls prove accurate, Netanyahu is still two seats away from forming a government. But the race has just begun. Netanyahu has three more months to figure it out.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Elizabeth Blade

Elizabeth Blade

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Elizabeth Blade

israel, benjamin netanyahu, yair lapid, elections, vote