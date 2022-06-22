https://sputniknews.com/20220622/israeli-tweeps-discuss-upcoming-polls-blame-politicians-for-soaring-prices-and-dire-security-1096542297.html
Israeli Tweeps Discuss Upcoming Polls, Blame Politicians for Soaring Prices and Dire Security
Israeli Tweeps Discuss Upcoming Polls, Blame Politicians for Soaring Prices and Dire Security
Israeli Tweeps Discuss Upcoming Polls, Blame Politicians for Soaring Prices and Dire Security
2022-06-22T06:30+0000
2022-06-22T06:30+0000
2022-06-22T06:30+0000
israel
benjamin netanyahu
yair lapid
elections
vote
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093223684_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7c0afe40d4638eabd1e8724ad94c84de.jpg
On Wednesday, Israel's Knesset will vote on a bill that will dissolve the legislature, a move that's expected to trigger another round of general elections, the fifth in three years.The issue has kicked off a vibrant discussion on social media networks, where many Israelis have expressed that they are more than happy that the nation is going to the polls once again.Broken PromisesFor many, the government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was destined to fall. It was too heterogeneous; it contained too many parties with different ideologies with each pulling the blanket in its own direction.Bennett himself was perceived as a liar, a person who broke each one of his pre-election promises.Another one added: Blame GameIt is still not clear which parties will participate in the upcoming race, set for either late October or early November. Some factions might merge, while others might fall apart. New players might step in. But the two main heavyweights are expected to remain the same: Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Lapid has already started his elections campaign. On his Twitter page he called on Israelis to unite and to not let "the powers of darkness" break Israel from within". But not all tweeps were convinced. For many, Lapid was held equally responsible for the mess Israel is currently in.The past year has been exceptionally difficult for Israel. Prices for basic food products have gone through the roof and so have fuel prices, which registered another peak earlier this month.Real estate, which has always been pricey in Israel, has become even more expensive. Meanwhile, the salaries of Israelis have remained largely the same.On the security front, the Bennett-Lapid government has shown that it's failed to curb the threat of radical Islam. Although the past year has been a relative quiet one in terms of Gaza rockets, inside Israel terror has only intensified. The five major terror attacks that took place since March have claimed the lives of 20 Israelis, and many have been blaming the government for that lack of security.Is Netanyahu Wanted Back?Lapid is not the only one to have been hit with criticism on Twitter and other social networks. Former PM Netanyahu has been slammed too. He has been accused of shaking the already unstable political system, sweet-talking defectors and subsequently causing another round of national polls.But the majority of comments are still supportive of the man who led Israel for 12 years.Recent polls predict Netanyahu's Likud party would get 36 seats at the Knesset that contains 120 spots. His natural allies, three religious parties, are expected to garnish 23 seats.If those polls prove accurate, Netanyahu is still two seats away from forming a government. But the race has just begun. Netanyahu has three more months to figure it out.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/15/1093223684_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c45b5b436bcd4d532132524fec2ff464.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel, benjamin netanyahu, yair lapid, elections, vote
Israeli Tweeps Discuss Upcoming Polls, Blame Politicians for Soaring Prices and Dire Security
General elections are expected to be held either in late October or early November. Former PM Netanyahu is currently leading in that race, with polls projecting that his party will win 36 seats out of 120 in the Knesset, Israel's parliament.
On Wednesday, Israel's Knesset will vote on a bill that will dissolve the legislature, a move that's expected to trigger another round of general elections, the fifth in three years.
The issue has kicked off a vibrant discussion on social media networks, where many Israelis have expressed that they are more than happy that the nation is going to the polls once again.
Broken Promises
For many, the government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was destined to fall. It was too heterogeneous; it contained too many parties with different ideologies with each pulling the blanket in its own direction.
Bennett himself was perceived as a liar, a person who broke each one of his pre-election promises.
"I won't sit with Meretz [Israel's left-wing party - ed.]... I won't sit with Raam [an Islamic faction with purported ties to the Muslim Brotherhood - ed.]...I won't be a prime minister with less than 10 seats... [Yair] Lapid won't be the Prime Minister. There won't be a fifth round of elections," wrote a tweep detailing a long list of promises broken by Bennett.
"He broke and persecuted the right-wing camp. He crashed our democracy. He crashed Zionism. He crashed the Jewish state. He turned the country into a state of vassals. He crowned the left-wing radicals. He gave the steering wheel to the Muslim Brotherhood...and he didn't prevent a fifth election..."
Blame Game
It is still not clear which parties will participate in the upcoming race, set for either late October or early November. Some factions might merge, while others might fall apart. New players might step in. But the two main heavyweights are expected to remain the same: Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Lapid has already started his elections campaign. On his Twitter page he called on Israelis to unite and to not let "the powers of darkness" break Israel from within". But not all tweeps were convinced. For many, Lapid was held equally responsible for the mess Israel is currently in.
"What you need to do today is to apologise to the people of Israel for the inflation you caused. For the unprecedented real estate prices. For unprecedented costs of fuel. For the exhaustion of citizens. For the peak in terrorism.. and for the defeated army."
The past year has been exceptionally difficult for Israel. Prices for basic food products have gone through the roof and so have fuel prices, which registered another peak
earlier this month.
Real estate, which has always been pricey in Israel, has become even more expensive. Meanwhile, the salaries of Israelis have remained largely the same.
On the security front, the Bennett-Lapid government has shown that it's failed to curb the threat of radical Islam. Although the past year has been a relative quiet one in terms of Gaza rockets, inside Israel terror has only intensified. The five major terror attacks that took place since March have claimed the lives of 20 Israelis, and many have been blaming the government for that lack of security.
"You caused this spike in prices. You lifted taxes. You didn't manage anything apart from distributing jobs [amongst yourselves - ed.]. Go!"
Is Netanyahu Wanted Back?
Lapid is not the only one to have been hit with criticism on Twitter and other social networks. Former PM Netanyahu has been slammed too. He has been accused of shaking the already unstable political system, sweet-talking defectors and subsequently causing another round of national polls.
But the majority of comments are still supportive of the man who led Israel for 12 years.
"We are waiting for you. We have been suffering without you for a year. This is enough," wrote one twitterian.
Another one tweeted: "I was very happy to learn about the dissolution of the Knesset. I have been waiting for this every day! But I shed tears of joy to hear you, Your Honor, you are so mobilized to continue saving Israel. Thank you for everything you have already done for us and for everything you will do."
Recent polls predict Netanyahu's Likud party would get 36 seats at the Knesset
that contains 120 spots. His natural allies, three religious parties, are expected to garnish 23 seats.
If those polls prove accurate, Netanyahu is still two seats away from forming a government. But the race has just begun. Netanyahu has three more months to figure it out.