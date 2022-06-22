https://sputniknews.com/20220622/indian-military-seeks-signal-jammers-to-protect-himalayas-from-guided-weapons-drones-1096562282.html

Indian Military Seeks Signal Jammers To Protect Himalayas From Guided Weapons, Drones

Delhi has recently augmented its capacity along the China border, deploying military hardware to the region following a violent clash in the Galwan valley in... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International

The Indian Air Force (IAF) plans to deploy advanced signal jammers in forward locations along its borders in order to protect military assets from "satellite navigation system receiver-based guided weapons," including missiles and drone attacks.A document shared with manufacturers explains that the IAF seeks a system capable of jamming and spoofing onboard GPS signals, thereby degrading the navigation accuracy of hostile systems."The system design should include modularity for quick deployment/de-induction," the document further adds.The IAF further asked manufacturers to present systems which are fully operational at a height up to a minimum of 5000 meters.Retired Brigadier Rahul Bhonsle, a Delhi-based defence analyst, noted that the desired jammer system is new for the armed forces.The Indian Armed Forces have recently observed increased air space violations by hostile drones, endangering military assets near the border.China has reportedly deployed attack drones and missiles near the Ladakh border. The two countries' armies entangled in a deadly fight in June 2020, in which 20 soldiers from the Indian Armed Forces and four from China’s People's Liberation Army were killed.The border dispute between the two Asian giants has a colonial past, resulting in several clashes in the absence of clear border demarcation of the 3488-km border ranging from Ladakh in the west to Arunachal Pradesh in the east.

