https://sputniknews.com/20220622/eu-deputy-director-of-military-staff-russia-using-ukraine-to-oust-west-from-africa-1096572957.html

EU Deputy Director of Military Staff: Russia Using Ukraine to Oust West From Africa

EU Deputy Director of Military Staff: Russia Using Ukraine to Oust West From Africa

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - EU Military Staff Deputy Director General for European External Action Service Lt. Gen. Giovanni Manione said on Wednesday that he... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-22T20:53+0000

2022-06-22T20:53+0000

2022-06-22T20:50+0000

russia

us

africa

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096212240_0:240:3000:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_feae7063d0fa451514938b5e1dc301d5.jpg

"One thing that bothers me particularly regarding that Ukraine war is the focus, extreme focus that we are putting on the Ukraine war. My question is are we sure that this is the main effort of Russia? Are we really sure that Russia intends to occupy Ukraine and go on with the effort towards Europe. Do we really believe this?" Manione said. Manione continued: "Do you know how many countries in Africa abstained from voting on the UN resolution condemning Russia? And do you know in how many of these countries Wagner company is present?"He also noted that many of these countries have significant reserves of important metals and rare materials.Manione called on the intentional community to pay more attention to what is referred to as the Global South."I would ask our leaders to concentrate on the possible efforts that are not secondary at all of the Russian invasion of Ukraine," he said.On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said the goal of the operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and its sole target is the country's military infrastructure.Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the special military operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."As of March 25, the Russian military completed the main tasks of the first stage of the special operation, significantly reducing Ukraine's combat potential. The collective West has imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia and supplied offensive and defensive weapons to Ukraine worth multiple billions of dollars.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, us, africa, ukraine crisis