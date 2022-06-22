https://sputniknews.com/20220622/eu-countries-are-turning-back-to-using-coal-1096540838.html
EU Countries are Turning Back to Using Coal
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Tesla being sued by former employees over 'mass layoffs', and the Biden administration limiting the use of landmines.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Tesla being sued by former employees over 'mass layoffs', and the Biden administration limiting the use of landmines.
GUESTWyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Ron De Santis Weighs in on Colombian Elections, and Inflation in ColombiaElijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent, Writer | Europe Has Become a Vassal State, French Elections, and China's Relationship with RussiaIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Wyatt Reed about Florida, inflation on food in Colombia, and feudalism in Colombia. Wyatt spoke about the new Colombian President Gustavo Petro and the women voters in Colombia. Wyatt discussed the working class in Colombia and the issues that concern voters in Colombia.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Elijah Magnier about Russian gas, inflation in Europe, and the Kaliningrad situation. Elijah explained the railroad blockade in Lithuania and Russia's response to the blockade. Elijah explained the Article 5 clause in NATO and Ukraine's support of the blockade.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:56 GMT 22.06.2022
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Tesla being sued by former employees over 'mass layoffs', and the Biden administration limiting the use of landmines.
Wyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Ron De Santis Weighs in on Colombian Elections, and Inflation in Colombia
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent, Writer | Europe Has Become a Vassal State, French Elections, and China's Relationship with Russia
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Wyatt Reed about Florida, inflation on food in Colombia, and feudalism in Colombia. Wyatt spoke about the new Colombian President Gustavo Petro and the women voters in Colombia. Wyatt discussed the working class in Colombia and the issues that concern voters in Colombia.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Elijah Magnier about Russian gas, inflation in Europe, and the Kaliningrad situation. Elijah explained the railroad blockade in Lithuania and Russia's response to the blockade. Elijah explained the Article 5 clause in NATO and Ukraine's support of the blockade.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.