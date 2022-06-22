International
Earthquake Kills at Least 255 in Eastern Afghanistan, Reports Suggest
The tremors hit Paktika provice, situated near the border with Pakistan.
A powerful earthquake hit Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 255 people in the country's east, reports suggest.
Earthquake Kills at Least 255 in Eastern Afghanistan, Reports Suggest

05:16 GMT 22.06.2022 (Updated: 05:24 GMT 22.06.2022)
Evgeny Mikhaylov
The tremors hit Paktika provice, situated near the border with Pakistan.
