https://sputniknews.com/20220622/earthquake-kills-at-least-155-in-eastern-afghanistan-reports-suggest-1096543970.html

Earthquake Kills at Least 255 in Eastern Afghanistan, Reports Suggest

Earthquake Kills at Least 255 in Eastern Afghanistan, Reports Suggest

The tremors hit Paktika provice, situated near the border with Pakistan. 22.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-22T05:16+0000

2022-06-22T05:16+0000

2022-06-22T05:24+0000

afghanistan

earthquake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

A powerful earthquake hit Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 255 people in the country's east, reports suggest.

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

afghanistan, earthquake