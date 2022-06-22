https://sputniknews.com/20220622/brexit-increases-cost-of-living-in-uk-resolution-foundation-think-tank-says-1096571832.html

Brexit Increases Cost of Living in UK, Resolution Foundation Think Tank Says

Brexit Increases Cost of Living in UK, Resolution Foundation Think Tank Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brexit exacerbates the rise in the cost of living in the United Kingdom, which leads to a slowdown in the economic growth, independent think... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-22T18:39+0000

2022-06-22T18:39+0000

2022-06-22T18:39+0000

uk

brexit

cost of living

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092636343_0:119:3031:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_c79054f7c5cc3e858770ea12db53897f.jpg

According to the research, in the first stage, the UK's withdrawal from the European Union led to an increase in the price of imported goods due to the sharp depreciation of the national currency, while the growth of business investment slowed down.Prices for food, clothes, and shoes rose first of all, which significantly hit the purchasing power of citizens, the organization said.The pound’s depreciation also reduced wages for workers in sectors exposed to imports, the research noted, adding that the fall in the value of the pound also has contributed to increased costs for businesses on imported materials used in production, as the UK is deeply integrated into global supply chains.In the second stage of Brexit, after the signing of the trade and cooperation agreement between the EU and the UK, the openness and competitiveness of the UK economy suffered. The researchers noted that the country's trade openness rate fell by 8 percentage points between 2019 and 2021. Thus, the United Kingdom became the first large European country to experience a significant decline in openness from 2020 to 2021.In April, the annual inflation in the UK reached 9%, the highest rate since 1982.

https://sputniknews.com/20220621/uk-homeowners-to-face-significant-increase-in-mortgage-costs-reports-say-1096514355.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, brexit, cost of living