International
https://sputniknews.com/20220622/brexit-increases-cost-of-living-in-uk-resolution-foundation-think-tank-says-1096571832.html
Brexit Increases Cost of Living in UK, Resolution Foundation Think Tank Says
Brexit Increases Cost of Living in UK, Resolution Foundation Think Tank Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brexit exacerbates the rise in the cost of living in the United Kingdom, which leads to a slowdown in the economic growth, independent think... 22.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-22T18:39+0000
2022-06-22T18:39+0000
uk
brexit
cost of living
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092636343_0:119:3031:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_c79054f7c5cc3e858770ea12db53897f.jpg
According to the research, in the first stage, the UK's withdrawal from the European Union led to an increase in the price of imported goods due to the sharp depreciation of the national currency, while the growth of business investment slowed down.Prices for food, clothes, and shoes rose first of all, which significantly hit the purchasing power of citizens, the organization said.The pound’s depreciation also reduced wages for workers in sectors exposed to imports, the research noted, adding that the fall in the value of the pound also has contributed to increased costs for businesses on imported materials used in production, as the UK is deeply integrated into global supply chains.In the second stage of Brexit, after the signing of the trade and cooperation agreement between the EU and the UK, the openness and competitiveness of the UK economy suffered. The researchers noted that the country's trade openness rate fell by 8 percentage points between 2019 and 2021. Thus, the United Kingdom became the first large European country to experience a significant decline in openness from 2020 to 2021.In April, the annual inflation in the UK reached 9%, the highest rate since 1982.
https://sputniknews.com/20220621/uk-homeowners-to-face-significant-increase-in-mortgage-costs-reports-say-1096514355.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092636343_220:0:2811:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_694c0d4ddf8653408940234374bade7a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, brexit, cost of living

Brexit Increases Cost of Living in UK, Resolution Foundation Think Tank Says

18:39 GMT 22.06.2022
© AP Photo / Kirsty WigglesworthIn this file photo dated Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, an anti-Brexit campaigner waves European Union and British Union flags outside Parliament in London
In this file photo dated Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, an anti-Brexit campaigner waves European Union and British Union flags outside Parliament in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2022
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brexit exacerbates the rise in the cost of living in the United Kingdom, which leads to a slowdown in the economic growth, independent think tank Resolution Foundation said on Wednesday.
According to the research, in the first stage, the UK's withdrawal from the European Union led to an increase in the price of imported goods due to the sharp depreciation of the national currency, while the growth of business investment slowed down.
"The immediate impact of this fall in the exchange rate is an increase in the cost of living, making it more expensive for families to buy imported goods. Indeed, sterling’s fall was estimated to lead to a 2.9 per cent rise in the price level, effectively increasing the cost of living by 870 pounds," the research read.
Prices for food, clothes, and shoes rose first of all, which significantly hit the purchasing power of citizens, the organization said.
UK pound - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2022
UK Homeowners to Face Significant Increase in Mortgage Costs, Reports Say
Yesterday, 09:22 GMT
The pound’s depreciation also reduced wages for workers in sectors exposed to imports, the research noted, adding that the fall in the value of the pound also has contributed to increased costs for businesses on imported materials used in production, as the UK is deeply integrated into global supply chains.
In the second stage of Brexit, after the signing of the trade and cooperation agreement between the EU and the UK, the openness and competitiveness of the UK economy suffered. The researchers noted that the country's trade openness rate fell by 8 percentage points between 2019 and 2021. Thus, the United Kingdom became the first large European country to experience a significant decline in openness from 2020 to 2021.
In April, the annual inflation in the UK reached 9%, the highest rate since 1982.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала