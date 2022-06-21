International
World Bank Chief Worried About Impact of Natural Gas Shortage on Fertilizer Markets
World Bank Chief Worried About Impact of Natural Gas Shortage on Fertilizer Markets
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - World Bank Group President David Malpass said on Tuesday that he is worried about the impact the shortage of natural gas will have on fertilizer markets immediately and next year.
"The big jump in energy price and the shortage of natural gas as Europe buys up the world's supply of divertible natural gas, that's putting a giant bind on the fertilizer markets worldwide," Malpass said during a panel discussion about the Ukraine crisis. "So I'm worried about next year as well as the immediate issue of the crises."
World Bank Chief Worried About Impact of Natural Gas Shortage on Fertilizer Markets

18:08 GMT 21.06.2022
The World Bank headquarters in Washington, DC, on April 13, 2022.
The World Bank headquarters in Washington, DC, on April 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / STEFANI REYNOLDS
