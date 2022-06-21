https://sputniknews.com/20220621/world-bank-chief-worried-about-impact-of-natural-gas-shortage-on-fertilizer-markets-1096535568.html
World Bank Chief Worried About Impact of Natural Gas Shortage on Fertilizer Markets
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - World Bank Group President David Malpass said on Tuesday that he is worried about the impact the shortage of natural gas will have on... 21.06.2022, Sputnik International
"The big jump in energy price and the shortage of natural gas as Europe buys up the world's supply of divertible natural gas, that's putting a giant bind on the fertilizer markets worldwide," Malpass said during a panel discussion about the Ukraine crisis. "So I'm worried about next year as well as the immediate issue of the crises."
