Von Der Leyen's Proposal to Reduce Heating Temperature by 2 Degrees 'Naive', Analysts Say

On Monday, the EC head said that Europeans can replace gas supplies coming via Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline by lowering the heating or air conditioner temperatures by 2 degrees, adding that the EU has comprehensive emergency plans in place, including energy savings.Samuele Furfari, a professor of geopolitics of energy at ULB university in Brussels, believes that von der Leyen's proposal is "ridiculous," as a two-degree reduction in heating cannot replace energy demand of 194 million European households.Gas demand is inelastic, so Europe cannot lower the heating in hospitals or schools, and it is "a dream" to believe that EU residents will simply comply with von der Leyen's proposal, which will "hit people hard" in their comfort zone, he added.“How are we going to apply this theoretical measure seriously? By installing 'limited' room thermostats, such as for car or motorcycle engines? Are we being prepared for Orwell's society? No EU government is going to accept that Brussels gives them temperature reduction instructions or face sanctions. I am not even talking about the electricity market, which does not work in Europe, with the emphasis wrongly put on pseudo-renewable energies. Obviously, the European Commission is totally stuck, and Brussels does not know what to do. There is no other solution than that of Russian gas supplies for a long time to come. We are waiting for the next 'brilliant' idea from the European Commission,” Furfari said.According to the professor, 70% of the gas consumed in Europe is allocated to the production of heat, and even when Germany relaunches its coal power stations, which emit large amounts of CO2, it will be far too little to compensate for the loss of gas.Damien Ernst, a Liege university professor in Belgium and a specialist of electromechanical engineering and energy, said that von der Leyen's proposal shows how much the EU is "at a loss."If there is a signal that the price will become "astronomically high," people and businesses will spontaneously reduce their consumption, causing a sharp decrease in demand and reducing the competitiveness of European producers compared to those from Asia and the US, Ernst explained.“Europe has it all wrong,” he lamented.AfD spokesman in the Bundestag Economic Affairs and Energy Committee Steffen Kotre, in turn, said that the EC head should advise her German colleagues to immediately open the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, instead of proposing to reduce domestic heating.According to the expert, the German federal government is endangering the country's future with its "energy policy narrow-mindedness," and the six nuclear power plants, which were shut down at the end of 2021, or scheduled to be shut down at the end of 2022, could replace a significant part of Russia's natural gas, which is converted into electricity. To cover the rest, the phase-out of Russian gas must be halted.“Minister [Robert] Habeck’s energy policy is driving our country against a wall,” the professor concluded.

