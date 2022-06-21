https://sputniknews.com/20220621/top-british-general-tells-troops-to-prepare-to-defeat-russia-1096494819.html

Top British General Tells Troops to Prepare to 'Defeat Russia'

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the true history of NATO as a so-called defensive alliance, why all Americans...

Top British General Tells Troops to Prepare to 'Defeat Russia' On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the true history of NATO as a so-called defensive alliance, why all Americans should celebrate the emancipation of slaves, and if China can use their soft power doctrine to peacefully end provocations on Taiwan.

Guests:Gerald Olivier - Journalist | The True History of NATO as a 'Defensive Alliance'Reverend Gregory Seal-Livingstons - Civil Rights Activist | Why Juneteenth is Worth CelebratingK.J. Noh - Journalist | US Declares Taiwan Strait as International Waters, Provoking ChinaIn the first hour, Gerald Olivier joined the show to talk about Germany's Olaf Scholz drawing clear requirements for Ukraine to join the EU, clarifying an open invitation from the EU commission president. We also talked about what really sparked Russia's operation in Ukraine and the history of NATO expansion.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Reverend Gregory Seal-Livingston for a discussion on the history of black America, why all Americans should celebrate the emancipation of slaves, and how partisanship minimizes black people.In the third hour, K.J. Noh joined the conversation to talk about the US using the Taiwan issue to further divide the world, China's red lines on the island nation it considers its own, and if China can leverage their soft power doctrine to peacefully end provocations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

