https://sputniknews.com/20220621/stephen-colbert-slams-first-degree-puppetry-after-staffers-were-arrested-by-capitol-police-1096529081.html

Stephen Colbert Slams ‘First-Degree Puppetry’ After Staffers Were Arrested by Capitol Police

Stephen Colbert Slams ‘First-Degree Puppetry’ After Staffers Were Arrested by Capitol Police

Several individuals associated with The Late Show With Stephen Colbert were detained by Capitol Police on 16 June. The group in question was reportedly... 21.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-21T15:43+0000

2022-06-21T15:43+0000

2022-06-21T15:43+0000

us

the late show with stephen colbert

stephen colbert

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106300/77/1063007732_0:220:3000:1908_1920x0_80_0_0_4ca840d41742300c12b2a8ee50066b09.jpg

Stephen Colbert offered a recap of the incident that recently involved members of his production team, as he opened CBS’s The Late Show on Monday.On 16 June, a group of Colbert staffers, including Robert Smigel, who voices the Triumph the Insult Comic Dog puppet, had set out to interview members of Congress amid the public hearings held by the House select committee investigating the January 6 US Capitol breach.According to the host, his team “shot for two days in congressional offices across the street from the Capitol building”, and having managed to pass security clearance were, “invited into the offices of the congresspeople they were interviewing”.On Thursday, 16 June, the group was doing some “last-minute puppetry” in a hallway of the Longworth House Office Building, Colbert said, when they were approached and detained by Capitol Police.Previously, The Washington Post cited Capitol Police as saying the building had been closed to visitors at the time.Weighing in on the incident, Colbert said on Monday:“The Capitol Police are much more cautious than they were, say, 18 months ago - and for a very good reason. If you don’t know what that reason is, I know what news network you watch.” After appearing to make a dig at Fox News, he added that everyone was “very professional” and “very calm”. “My staffers were detained, processed, and released. A very unpleasant experience for my staff, a lot of paperwork for the Capitol Police. But a fairly simple story,” he said.‘First-Degree Puppetry’At this point Stephen Colbert took aim at Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who on Friday said the group’s “unauthorized entry” was "exactly like what happened" during the events at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.Colbert lashed out at what he stated were “a couple of the TV people” who claimed his “puppet squad had ‘committed insurrection’ at the US Capitol building.”In response to this, Colbert slammed what he described as “first-degree puppetry”.The verbal spat between Colbert and Carlson over the incident comes as the House select committee investigating the 6 January 2021 unrest at the Capitol held its first public hearing on Thursday.The primetime hearing was little more than a “deranged” spectacle and “show trial”, Fox News pundit Carlson suggested. Donald Trump and his Republican allies have dubbed the probe a “witch hunt”.

https://sputniknews.com/20220618/the-late-show-team-arrested-by-us-capitol-police-media-says-1096442419.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220610/tucker-carlson-slams-january-6-show-trial-reveals-what-may-push-americans-to-real-insurrection-1096194997.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, the late show with stephen colbert, stephen colbert