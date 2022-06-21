https://sputniknews.com/20220621/south-korea-launches-home-made-space-rocket-1096512575.html
South Korea Launches Home-Made Space Rocket
South Korea Launches Home-Made Space Rocket
On Tuesday, South Korea launched its space rocket Nuri in the second attempt to put satellites into orbit.Homegrown three-stage launch vehicle Nuri, also known as KSLV-II, blasted off from the Naro Space Center in the country's southern coastal village of Goheung.The launch was originally planned for June 16, but had to be postponed due to a malfunction in the sensor indications of the first-stage engine’s oxidation tank. In order to access Nuri’s systems, which is difficult in a vertical position, it was removed from the launch pad and transported back to the assembly shop for examination.After the cause of the malfunction was found and eliminated, the new launch date has been set for June 21. The scheduled backup days include until June 23.
07:12 GMT 21.06.2022 (Updated: 07:26 GMT 21.06.2022)
On Tuesday, South Korea launched its space rocket Nuri in the second attempt to put satellites into orbit.
Homegrown three-stage launch vehicle Nuri, also known as KSLV-II, blasted off from the Naro Space Center in the country's southern coastal village of Goheung.
The launch was originally planned
for June 16, but had to be postponed due to a malfunction in the sensor indications of the first-stage engine’s oxidation tank. In order to access Nuri’s systems, which is difficult in a vertical position, it was removed from the launch pad and transported back to the assembly shop for examination.
After the cause of the malfunction was found and eliminated, the new launch date has been set for June 21. The scheduled backup days include until June 23.