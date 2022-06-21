International
https://sputniknews.com/20220621/russian-military-to-receive-first-sarmat-icbm-in-late-2022---putin-1096522529.html
Putin: Russian Military to Receive First Sarmat ICBM in Late 2022
Putin: Russian Military to Receive First Sarmat ICBM in Late 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sarmat, Russia’s newest land-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), will be in the military’s service already in late 2022... 21.06.2022, Sputnik International
"Successful testing of the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile was carried out. It is planned that at the end of the year the first such complex will be on combat duty," Putin said at a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions.Roscosmos plans to construct a total of 46 Sarmat missiles for the needs of the Russian military. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Sarmat is capable of striking targets at long ranges using various flight trajectories and is guaranteed to overcome any existing and prospective missile defense systems.The Russian military conducted the first test launch of a Sarmat missile on April 20. The system is intended to exchange the RS-20 Voevoda missile systems.
russia, rs-28 sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, vladimir putin

Putin: Russian Military to Receive First Sarmat ICBM in Late 2022

11:01 GMT 21.06.2022
© Photo : Youtube / Минобороны РоссииRussia's Sarmat ICBM
Russia's Sarmat ICBM - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2022
© Photo : Youtube / Минобороны России
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sarmat, Russia’s newest land-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), will be in the military’s service already in late 2022, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"Successful testing of the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile was carried out. It is planned that at the end of the year the first such complex will be on combat duty," Putin said at a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions.
Roscosmos plans to construct a total of 46 Sarmat missiles for the needs of the Russian military. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Sarmat is capable of striking targets at long ranges using various flight trajectories and is guaranteed to overcome any existing and prospective missile defense systems.
The first successful launch of the Sarmat super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2022
WATCH: First Successful Launch of New Russian Sarmat ICBM From Plesetsk Spaceport
20 April, 14:34 GMT
The Russian military conducted the first test launch of a Sarmat missile on April 20. The system is intended to exchange the RS-20 Voevoda missile systems.
