Putin: Russian Military to Receive First Sarmat ICBM in Late 2022
Putin: Russian Military to Receive First Sarmat ICBM in Late 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sarmat, Russia's newest land-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), will be in the military's service already in late 2022
"Successful testing of the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile was carried out. It is planned that at the end of the year the first such complex will be on combat duty," Putin said at a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions.Roscosmos plans to construct a total of 46 Sarmat missiles for the needs of the Russian military. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Sarmat is capable of striking targets at long ranges using various flight trajectories and is guaranteed to overcome any existing and prospective missile defense systems.The Russian military conducted the first test launch of a Sarmat missile on April 20. The system is intended to exchange the RS-20 Voevoda missile systems.
Putin: Russian Military to Receive First Sarmat ICBM in Late 2022
11:01 GMT 21.06.2022 (Updated: 11:04 GMT 21.06.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sarmat, Russia’s newest land-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), will be in the military’s service already in late 2022, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"Successful testing of the Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile was carried out. It is planned that at the end of the year the first such complex will be on combat duty," Putin said at a meeting with graduates of higher military educational institutions.
Roscosmos plans to construct a total of 46 Sarmat missiles
for the needs of the Russian military. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Sarmat is capable of striking targets at long ranges using various flight trajectories and is guaranteed to overcome any existing and prospective missile defense systems.
The Russian military conducted the first test launch of a Sarmat missile on April 20. The system is intended to exchange the RS-20 Voevoda missile systems.