Promises, Promises

Over the holiday weekend, US President Joe Biden was spotted taking a tumble off his bicycle after going out riding in his home state of Delaware. Although the... 21.06.2022, Sputnik International
Former US President Donald Trump took one of the easiest jabs of his life on Saturday when he opted to toss out a couple of jokes about his successor's weekend setback, promising a crowd in Tennessee he would never ride a bike.Appearing before eventgoers at the American Freedom Tour event in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday, Trump began by showing concern for the fallen president before making light of the situation, drawing laughs from the crowd."I hope [Biden] has recovered, because as you know, he fell off his bicycle," Trump told the boisterous crowd. "No, I'm serious. I hope he's okay. Fell off a bicycle. I make this pledge to you today – I will never, ever ride a bicycle."Adding insult to injury, an edited video of Biden's fall has been making the rounds on social media - including on Trump's Truth Social platform - that showed Trump knocking Biden from his bicycle with a golf club.Reports at the time detailed that Biden's plummet to the cement ground was caused by his foot getting stuck in a toe clip after he'd come to a full stop near a gaggle of journalists.
