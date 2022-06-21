https://sputniknews.com/20220621/new-study-sheds-light-on-evolutionary-arms-race-after-the-worst-extinction-event-ever-1096536421.html

New Study Sheds Light on Evolutionary 'Arms Race' After the Worst Extinction Event Ever

New Study Sheds Light on Evolutionary 'Arms Race' After the Worst Extinction Event Ever

One of the changes that apparently occurred in the wake of the Permian-Triassic extinction event was birds and mammals becoming warm-blooded. 21.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-21T18:39+0000

2022-06-21T18:39+0000

2022-06-21T18:39+0000

extinction

event

evolution

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080667190_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0b5f8b8cd5e85afe291cfea9badd1f6d.jpg

A new study conducted by researchers from China and the UK offers new insight into the evolution of species following probably the most severe known extinction event in history – the Permian-Triassic extinction event, also referred to as the Great Dying.While the extinction event in question, which occurred about 252 million years ago at the end of the Permian geological period, witnessed the majority of life on our planet dying out, the Triassic period that followed witnessed a vigorous resurgence of life.Dr. Feixiang Wu of the Institute for Vertebrate Paleontology in Beijing also noted that, following the Permian-Triassic mass extinction, “the fishes, lobsters, gastropods, and starfishes show nasty new hunting styles.”Profound changes also occurred on land, as birds and mammals had apparently become warm-blooded in the aftermath of the Great Dying, “early in the Triassic”, as Prof. Benton put it."Altogether, animals on land and in the oceans were speeding up, using more energy, and moving faster," Benton remarked. "Biologists call these kinds of processes 'arms races,' referring to the Cold War. As one side speeds up and becomes more warm-blooded, the other side has to as well. This affects competition between plant-eaters or competition between predators. It also refers to predator-prey relationships—if the predator gets faster, the prey does too in order to escape."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

extinction, event, evolution